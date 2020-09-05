New Brunswick reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

There are four active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick at this time.

To date, the province has confirmed 192 cases of the virus and has seen 186 recoveries.

There have also been two deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the province, both in the Campbellton region.

The province says there are currently no New Brunswickers in hospital due to the virus.

As of Saturday, the Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.