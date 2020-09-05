Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 5, 2020 11:34 am
Preventing spread of COVID-19 between different learning cohorts
Most teachers and staff in B.C. are expected to be back in the classroom after the long weekend. But one of the many concerns for parents and staff is how to prevent any spread of the novel coronavirus between cohorts. Richard Zussman reports.

New Brunswick has reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

There are four active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick at this time.

Read more: New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases Friday

To date, the province has confirmed 192 cases of the virus and has seen 186 recoveries.

There have also been two deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the province, both in the Campbellton region.

The province says there are currently no New Brunswickers in hospital due to the virus.

Concerns raised about lack of personal protective equipment in schools
Concerns raised about lack of personal protective equipment in schools

As of Saturday, the Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickCOVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New Brunswickatlantic bubbleCampbellton
Flyers
More weekly flyers