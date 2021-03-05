List of recent flights through British Columbia with COVID-19 exposures

Send this page to someone via email

Global News is tracking reported potential COVID-19 exposures on flights through British Columbia’s airports.

Since March 27 2020, health officials have not directly contacted travellers who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus on a flight, and have instead published updates listing exposure events.

In some cases, seating rows where potential exposures have occurred are listed. In such cases, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says passengers seated in those rows are considered to be at higher risk.

You can see seat number details at the BC CDC’s website.

In most cases, health officials say exposure events are low risk, but anyone present during specified dates and times should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Anyone who does develop symptoms is urged to arrange for testing immediately and self-isolate.

Global News will update this list regularly.

March

Departures (Domestic)

Mar. 1: Flair Flight #8822 — Vancouver to Calgary

February

Arrivals (Domestic) / Flights within B.C.

Feb. 28: Air Canada/Jazz #8069 — Vancouver to Victoria

— Vancouver to Victoria Feb. 26: Air Canada/Jazz #8204 — Vancouver to Terrace

— Vancouver to Terrace Feb. 26: Air Canada #223 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Feb. 24: Air Canada #311 — Montreal to Vancouver

— Montreal to Vancouver Feb. 24: Pacific Coastal Airlines 8P1538 — Kelowna to Victoria

— Kelowna to Victoria Feb. 24: Air Canada #103 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Feb. 22: Pacific Coastal Airlines #8P1543 — Victoria to Vancouver

— Victoria to Vancouver Feb. 21: Air Canada/Jazz 8413 — Kelowna to Vancouver

— Kelowna to Vancouver Feb. 20: Air Canada Flight #115 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Feb. 20: Air Canada Flight #251 — Edmonton to Vancouver

— Edmonton to Vancouver Feb. 18: Air Canada 115 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Feb. 18: WestJet 115 – – Calgary to Vancouver

– Calgary to Vancouver Feb. 17: Air Canada 123 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Feb. 15: Air Canada 127 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Feb. 14: Air Canada/Jazz — #8239 — Terrace to Vancouver

— Terrace to Vancouver Feb. 14: Air Canada/Jazz #8069 — Vancouver to Victoria

— Vancouver to Victoria Feb. 13: Air Canada/Jazz 8239 — Terrace to Vancouver

— Terrace to Vancouver Feb. 13: WestJet 129 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Feb. 12: Air Canada 311 — Montreal to Vancouver

— Montreal to Vancouver Feb. 12: Air Canada Flight #115 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Feb. 11: Air Canada 301 — Montreal to Vancouver

— Montreal to Vancouver Feb. 11: Air Canada Flight #103 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Feb. 10: Air Canada/ Jazz 8236 — Vancouver to Terrace

— Vancouver to Terrace Feb. 9: Flair Flight #8821 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Feb. 8: WestJet Flight 3106 — Terrace to Vancouver

— Terrace to Vancouver Feb. 7: Air Canada Flight #8414 — Vancouver to Kelowna

— Vancouver to Kelowna Feb. 7: Air Canada Flight #8239 — Terrace to Vancouver

— Terrace to Vancouver Feb. 7: Air Canada 215 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Feb. 6: WestJet Flight #139 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Feb 6: WestJet #195 — Calgary to Victoria

— Calgary to Victoria Feb. 5: WestJet 3241 — Calgary to Kamloops

— Calgary to Kamloops Feb. 4: Air Canada #115 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Feb. 1: Air Canada #223 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Feb. 1: Air Canada/Jazz #8550 — Vancouver to Regina

— Vancouver to Regina Feb. 1: Air Canada/Jazz #8239 — Terrace to Vancouver

Departures (Domestic)

Feb. 27: Air Canada Flight #311 — Vancouver to Montreal

— Vancouver to Montreal Feb. 26: Air Canada #106 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Feb. 24: Air Canada Flight #314 — Vancouver to Montreal

— Vancouver to Montreal Feb. 23: Swoop #182 — Abbotsford to Edmonton

— Abbotsford to Edmonton Feb. 22: Air Canada Flight #202 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Feb. 21: Air Canada #114 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Feb. 21: Flair Flight #8101 — Vancouver to Edmonton

— Vancouver to Edmonton Feb. 20: Air Canada #114 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Feb. 18: Air Canada Flight #106 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Feb. 18: WestJet #3450 — Abbotsford to Calgary

— Abbotsford to Calgary Feb. 17: Air Canada #242 — Vancouver to Edmonton

— Vancouver to Edmonton Feb. 17: WestJet #136 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Feb. 15: Air Canada #114 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Feb. 15: Air Canada #224 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Feb. 15: Air Canada #314 — Vancouver to Montreal

— Vancouver to Montreal Feb. 15: Air Canada #202 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Feb. 12: Air Canada #124 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Feb. 12: Air Canada #306 — Vancouver to Montreal

— Vancouver to Montreal Feb. 11: Air Canada #114 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Feb. 9: WestJet Flight #3110 — Kelowna to Calgary

— Kelowna to Calgary Feb. 8: WestJet Flight 126 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Feb 7: Air Canada #234 — Vancouver to Edmonton

— Vancouver to Edmonton Feb. 3: Air Canada/Jazz #8550 — Vancouver to Regina

— Vancouver to Regina Feb. 3: Air Canada Flight #210 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Feb. 2: Air Canada Flight #306 — Vancouver to Montreal

— Vancouver to Montreal Feb. 1: Air Canada Flight #224 — Vancouver to Calgary

Arrivals (International)

Feb. 28: Air Canada Flight #185 — Delhi to Vancouver

— Delhi to Vancouver Feb. 24: Air Canada 45 — Delhi to Vancouver

— Delhi to Vancouver Feb. 21: Delta #3702 — Seattle to Vancouver

— Seattle to Vancouver Feb. 19: Aeromexico 9644 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Feb. 12: Aeromexico Flight #9644 – Mexico City to Vancouver

– Mexico City to Vancouver Feb. 11: Sunwing Airlines #2860 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Feb 7: Aeromexico #696 — Monterrey to Vancouver

— Monterrey to Vancouver Feb 7: Air Canada #45 — Delhi to Vancouver

— Delhi to Vancouver Feb. 6: KLM #681 — Amsterdam to Vancouver

— Amsterdam to Vancouver Feb 5: Aeromexico #696 , Mexico City to Vancouver

, Mexico City to Vancouver Feb. 3: Air India 185 — Delhi to Vancouver

— Delhi to Vancouver Feb. 3: Cathay Pacific Flight #888 — Hong Kong to Vancouver

— Hong Kong to Vancouver Feb. 3: AeroMexico #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Feb. 1: Lufthansa Flight 492/Air Canada #9101 — Frankfurt to Vancouver

— Frankfurt to Vancouver Feb. 1: Air Canada Flight #855 — London to Vancouver

— London to Vancouver Feb. 1: Air Canada Flight #551 — Los Angeles to Vancouver

Departures (International)

Feb. 25: EVA Air 9 — Vancouver to Taipei

— Vancouver to Taipei Feb. 21: United Airlines 5222 — Vancouver to San Francisco

— Vancouver to San Francisco Feb. 6: Air Canada Flight #44 – Vancouver to Delhi

– Vancouver to Delhi Feb. 2: Air Canada #554, — Vancouver to Los Angeles

January

Arrivals (Domestic) / Flights within B.C.

Jan. 31: WestJet Flight #3323 — Kelowna to Vancouver

— Kelowna to Vancouver Jan. 29: WestJet Flight #325 — Calgary to Kelowna

— Calgary to Kelowna Jan. 28: Air Canada/Jazz #8050 — Victoria to Vancouver

— Victoria to Vancouver Jan. 27: WestJet #129 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Jan. 27: WestJet #115 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Jan. 26: Air Canada #115 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 26: WestJet #3111 — Calgary to Kamloops

— Calgary to Kamloops Jan. 26: WestJet #3019 — Calgary to Nanaimo

— Calgary to Nanaimo Jan. 26: Air Canada Flight #255 — Kelowna to Vancouver

— Kelowna to Vancouver Jan. 25: WestJet Flight #3315 — Calgary to Comox

— Calgary to Comox Jan. 24: Air Canada #301 — Montreal to Vancouver

— Montreal to Vancouver Jan. 24: WestJet #139 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Jan. 23: Air Canada Flight #254 — Vancouver to Kelowna

— Vancouver to Kelowna Jan. 22: WestJet Flight #141 — Edmonton to Vancouver

— Edmonton to Vancouver Jan. 22: Air Canada/Jazz #8245 — Terrace to Vancouver

— Terrace to Vancouver Jan. 22: Air Canada/Jazz #8081 — Vancouver to Victoria

— Vancouver to Victoria Jan. 21: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 20: Air Canada/Jazz #8261 — Vancouver to Nanaimo

— Vancouver to Nanaimo Jan. 20: Air Canada Flight #215 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Jan. 18: Air Canada Flight #115 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 18: Air Canada Flight #254 — Vancouver to Kelowna

— Vancouver to Kelowna Jan. 17: Swoop Flight #418 — Toronto to Kelowna

— Toronto to Kelowna Jan. 17: Air Canada Flight #103 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 16: WestJet Flight #711 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 15: WestJet Flight #119 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Jan. 14: WestJet Flight #3170 — Kelowna to Vancouver

— Kelowna to Vancouver Jan. 14: Air Canada Flight #311 — Montreal to Vancouver

— Montreal to Vancouver Jan. 14: Air Canada Flight #103 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 11: Swoop Flight #207 — Edmonton to Abbotsford

— Edmonton to Abbotsford Jan. 11: WestJet Flight #3231 — Calgary to Abbotsford

— Calgary to Abbotsford Jan. 11: WestJet Flight #227 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Jan. 11: Air Canada Flight #305 — Montreal to Vancouver

— Montreal to Vancouver Jan. 11: Air Canada Flight #311 — Montreal to Vancouver

— Montreal to Vancouver Jan. 10: Air Canada Flight #195 — Toronto to Victoria

— Toronto to Victoria Jan. 10: Air Canada Flight #103 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 10: Air Canada Flight #241 — Edmonton to Vancouver

— Edmonton to Vancouver Jan. 10: Pacific Coastal Airlines #344: Bella Coola to Vancouver

Bella Coola to Vancouver Jan. 10: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 9: WestJet Flight #711 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 9: Air Canada Flight #115 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 8: Air Canada Flight #107 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 7: Air Canada Flight #107 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan 7: WestJet 3231 — Calgary to Abbotsford

— Calgary to Abbotsford Jan. 7: Air Canada Flight #8577 — Saskatoon to Vancouver

— Saskatoon to Vancouver Jan. 7: WestJet Flight #3103 — Calgary to Nanaimo

— Calgary to Nanaimo Jan. 7: Air Canada Flight #1125 — Toronto to Kelowna

— Toronto to Kelowna Jan. 6: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 6: Air Canada Flight #205 — Calgary to Kelowna

— Calgary to Kelowna Jan. 7: Air Canada Flight #107 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 5: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 5: Air Canada Flight #241 — Edmonton to Vancouver

— Edmonton to Vancouver Jan. 5: Air Canada Flight #201 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Jan. 5: Air Canada Flight #107 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 5: Air Canada Flight #107 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 5: Air Canada Flight #1125 — Toronto to Kelowna

— Toronto to Kelowna Jan. 4: WestJet 3315 — Calgary to Comox

— Calgary to Comox Jan. 4: Air Canada 311 — Montreal to Vancouver

— Montreal to Vancouver Jan. 4: Swoop Flight #410 — Toronto to Kelowna

— Toronto to Kelowna Jan. 4: Swoop Flight #410 — Toronto to Kelowna

— Toronto to Kelowna Jan. 4: Air Canada Flight #221 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Jan. 4: Air Canada 127 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 4: Air Canada Flight #221 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Jan. 3: WestJet Flight #3387 — Calgary to Kelowna

— Calgary to Kelowna Jan 3: Air Canada Flight #195 — Toronto to Victoria

— Toronto to Victoria Jan. 3: Air Canada/Jazz #8261 — Vancouver to Nanaimo

— Vancouver to Nanaimo Jan 3: Delta/WestJet 6329/227 — Calgary to Victoria

— Calgary to Victoria Jan. 3: Air Canada 311 — Montreal to Vancouver

— Montreal to Vancouver Jan. 3: WestJet Flight #449 — Calgary to Victoria

— Calgary to Victoria Jan. 3: Air Canada Flight #243 — Edmonton to Vancouver

— Edmonton to Vancouver Jan. 3: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 3: Air Canada Flight #301 — Montreal to Vancouver

— Montreal to Vancouver Jan. 2: Swoop Flight #107 — Hamilton to Abbotsford

— Hamilton to Abbotsford Jan. 2: Air Canada 115 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 2: WestJet Flight #3235 — Calgary to Victoria

— Calgary to Victoria Jan. 2: WestJet Flight #253 — Calgary to Kelowna

— Calgary to Kelowna Jan. 2: WestJet Flight #139 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Jan. 2: WestJet Flight #129 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Jan. 2: Flair Flight #8186 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Jan. 2: Air Canada Flight #251 — Edmonton to Vancouver

— Edmonton to Vancouver Jan. 2: Air Canada Flight #8625 — Winnipeg to Vancouver

— Winnipeg to Vancouver Jan. 1: WestJet 3282 — Prince George to Vancouver

— Prince George to Vancouver Jan. 1: WestJet Flight #711 – Toronto to Vancouver

– Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 1: WestJet Flight #711 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Jan. 1: Air Canada Flight #305 — Montreal to Vancouver

— Montreal to Vancouver Jan. 1: WestJet Flight #3255 — Edmonton to Kelowna

Departures (Domestic)

Jan. 31: WestJet Flight #720 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Jan. 31: Air Canada Flight #306 — Vancouver to Montreal

— Vancouver to Montreal Jan. 31: Air Canada Flight #124 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Jan. 30: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Jan. 29: WestJet Flight #164 — Vancouver to Edmonton

— Vancouver to Edmonton Jan. 27: WestJet Flight #136 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Jan. 25: WestJet Flight 126 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Jan. 24: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Jan. 24: Air Canada Flight #202 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Jan. 24: WestJet Flight #186 — Vancouver to Edmonton

— Vancouver to Edmonton Jan. 21: WestJet 3040 — Cranbrook to Calgary

— Cranbrook to Calgary Jan. 21: Air Canada Flight #224 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Jan. 20: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Jan. 20: Air Canada 234 — Vancouver to Edmonton

— Vancouver to Edmonton Jan. 19: Air Canada 128 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Jan. 19: Air Canada Flight #248 — Vancouver to Edmonton

— Vancouver to Edmonton Jan. 15: Air Canada/Jazz #8622 — Vancouver to Winnipeg

— Vancouver to Winnipeg Jan. 17: WestJet Flight #720 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Jan. 10: Air Canada Flight #106 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Jan. 10: WestJet Flight #122 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Jan. 8: WestJet Flight #3176 — Abbotsford to Calgary

— Abbotsford to Calgary Jan. 7: Air Canada Flight #334 — Vancouver to Ottawa

— Vancouver to Ottawa Jan. 7: Air Canada Flight #244 — Vancouver to Edmonton

— Vancouver to Edmonton Jan 7: Air Canada/Jazz 8618 — Vancouver to Winnipeg

Vancouver to Winnipeg Jan. 7: Air Canada Flight #202 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Jan. 6: Air Canada Flight #314 — Vancouver to Montreal

— Vancouver to Montreal Jan. 5: WestJet Flight #3170 — Kelowna to Calgary

— Kelowna to Calgary Jan. 5: Air Canada Flight #234 — Vancouver to Edmonton

— Vancouver to Edmonton Jan. 5: Air Canada Flight #218 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Jan. 5: Air Canada 302 — Vancouver to Montreal

— Vancouver to Montreal Jan. 5: Air Canada 244 — Vancouver to Edmonton

— Vancouver to Edmonton Jan. 5: Air Canada Flight #8414 — Vancouver to Kelowna

— Vancouver to Kelowna Jan. 5: Air Canada Flight #302 — Vancouver to Montreal

— Vancouver to Montreal Jan. 4: Swoop Flight #106 — Abbotsford to Hamilton

— Abbotsford to Hamilton Jan. 4: WestJet Flight #706 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Jan. 3: Air Canada Flight #114 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Jan. 3: Air Canada/Jazz #8572 — Vancouver to Regina

— Vancouver to Regina Jan. 3: Air Canada Flight #106 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Jan. 3: Air Canada Flight #202 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Jan. 3: Air Canada Flight #228 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Jan. 2: Air Canada Flight #248 — Vancouver to Edmonton

— Vancouver to Edmonton Jan. 2: Air Canada Flight #242 — Vancouver to Edmonton

— Vancouver to Edmonton Jan. 1: Air Canada/Jazz 8576 — Vancouver to Saskatoon

— Vancouver to Saskatoon Jan. 1: Air Canada Flight #124 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Jan. 1: Air Canada Flight #214 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Jan. 1: Air Canada/Jazz #8574 — Vancouver to Saskatoon

Arrivals (International)

Jan. 29: AeroMexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Jan. 28: American Airlines Flight #218 — Phoenix to Vancouver

— Phoenix to Vancouver Jan. 27: AeroMexico 696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Jan. 26: American Airlines Flight #1539 — Dallas to Vancouver

— Dallas to Vancouver Jan. 24: American Airlines Flight #1539 — Dallas to Vancouver

— Dallas to Vancouver Jan. 24: AeroMexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Jan. 23: Air Canada 551 — Los Angeles to Vancouver

— Los Angeles to Vancouver Jan. 20: AeroMexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Jan. 19: United Airlines Flight #1641 — Denver to Vancouver

— Denver to Vancouver Jan. 18: KLM Flight #681 — Amsterdam to Vancouver

— Amsterdam to Vancouver Jan. 18: American Airlines #1539 — Dallas to Vancouver

— Dallas to Vancouver Jan. 17: AeroMexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Jan. 14: United/Skywest Flight #5689 — San Francisco to Vancouver

— San Francisco to Vancouver Jan. 13: Air Canada Flight #41 – Delhi to Vancouver

– Delhi to Vancouver Jan. 11: KLM Flight #681 — Amsterdam to Vancouver

— Amsterdam to Vancouver Jan. 11: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver

— Frankfurt to Vancouver Jan. 9: AeroMexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Jan. 9: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver

— Frankfurt to Vancouver Jan. 9: Air Canada Flight #997 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Jan. 8: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver

— Frankfurt to Vancouver Jan 8: Aeromexico 696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Jan. 7: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver

— Frankfurt to Vancouver Jan 7: American Airlines 1539 — Dallas to Vancouver

— Dallas to Vancouver Jan. 6: Air Canada Flight #551 — Los Angeles to Vancouver

— Los Angeles to Vancouver Jan. 6: Air Canada Flight #551 — Los Angeles to Vancouver

— Los Angeles to Vancouver Jan. 6: AeroMexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Jan. 6: KLM Flight #681 — Amsterdam to Vancouver

— Amsterdam to Vancouver Jan. 6: American Airlines Flight #1539 — Dallas to Vancouver

— Dallas to Vancouver Jan. 5: Air Canada Flight #551 — Los Angeles to Vancouver

— Los Angeles to Vancouver Jan. 5: American Airlines Flight #1539 — Dallas to Vancouver

— Dallas to Vancouver Jan. 5 Air Canada Flight #567 — San Francisco to Vancouver

— San Francisco to Vancouver Jan. 5: United Airlines 1641 — Denver to Vancouver

— Denver to Vancouver Jan. 5: Air Canada 567 — San Francisco to Vancouver

— San Francisco to Vancouver Jan. 5: Air Canada Flight #8084 — Seattle to Vancouver

— Seattle to Vancouver Jan. 5: Delta Flight #3702 — Seattle to Vancouver

— Seattle to Vancouver Jan. 5: AeroMexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Jan. 5: AeroMexico Flight #694 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Jan. 4: KLM Flight #681 — Amsterdam to Vancouver

— Amsterdam to Vancouver Jan. 4: United Airlines Flight #1641 — Denver to Vancouver

— Denver to Vancouver Jan. 4: Air Canada Flight #555 — Los Angeles to Vancouver

— Los Angeles to Vancouver Jan. 4: Air Canada Flight #567 — San Francisco to Vancouver

— San Francisco to Vancouver Jan. 4: Air Canada Flight #555 –Los Angeles to Vancouver

–Los Angeles to Vancouver Jan. 4: Air Canada/Jazz 8229 — Phoenix to Vancouver

— Phoenix to Vancouver Jan. 4: Aeromexico 696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Jan. 3: Air Canada Flight #551 — Los Angeles to Vancouver

— Los Angeles to Vancouver Jan. 3: Air Canada Flight #45 — Delhi to Vancouver

— Delhi to Vancouver Jan. 2: AeroMexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Jan. 2: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver

— Frankfurt to Vancouver Jan. 2: AeroMexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Jan. 1: Air Canada Flight #561 — San Francisco to Vancouver

— San Francisco to Vancouver Jan. 1: Air Canada Flight #45 — Delhi to Vancouver

Departures (International)

Jan. 29: Air Canada Flight #854 — Vancouver to London

December

Arrivals (Domestic) / Flights within B.C.

Dec. 31: Flair Flight #8712 — Prince George to Vancouver

— Prince George to Vancouver Dec. 31: Air Canada Flight #107 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Dec. 31: Flair Flight 8712 — Prince George to Vancouver

— Prince George to Vancouver Dec. 31: Air Canada 115 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Dec. 31: Air Canada Flight #239 — Edmonton to Vancouver

— Edmonton to Vancouver Dec. 31: Air Canada Flight #103 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Dec. 31: Swoop Fight #406 — Toronto to Abbotsford

— Toronto to Abbotsford Dec. 31: Swoop Flight #107 — Hamilton to Abbotsford

— Hamilton to Abbotsford Dec. 31: Flair Air Flight #8513 — Saskatoon to Vancouver

— Saskatoon to Vancouver Dec. 31: Air Canada Flight #301 — Montreal to Vancouver

— Montreal to Vancouver Dec. 31: Air Canada Flight #107 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Dec. 31: Air Canada/Jazz #2279 — Terrace to Vancouver

— Terrace to Vancouver Dec. 30: WestJet Flight #127 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Dec. 30: Air Canada Flight #8418 — Vancouver to Kelowna

— Vancouver to Kelowna Dec. 30: Air Canada Flight #8262 — Nanaimo to Vancouver

— Nanaimo to Vancouver Dec. 29: Air Canada Flight #103 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Dec. 29: Air Canada/Jazz #8238 — Vancouver to Terrace

— Vancouver to Terrace Dec. 29: Air Canada Flight #103 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Dec. 29: Swoop Flight #107 — Hamilton to Abbotsford

— Hamilton to Abbotsford Dec. 28: Air Canada/Jazz #8422 — Vancouver to Kelowna

— Vancouver to Kelowna Dec. 28: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Dec. 28: Air Canada Flight #8239 — Terrace to Vancouver

— Terrace to Vancouver Dec. 28: WestJet Flight #3203 — Fort St. John to Vancouver

Fort St. John to Vancouver Dec. 28: WestJet Flight #3203 — Fort St. John to Vancouver

— Fort St. John to Vancouver Dec. 28: Air Canada / Jazz Flight #8239 — Terrace to Vancouver

— Terrace to Vancouver Dec 28: WestJet Flight #335 — Edmonton to Victoria

— Edmonton to Victoria Dec. 27: Air Canada #127 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Dec 27: WestJet Flight #713 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Dec 27: WestJet Flight #3335 — Calgary to Comox

— Calgary to Comox Dec. 26: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Dec 25: Air Canada Flight #311 — Montreal to Vancouver

— Montreal to Vancouver Dec 24: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Dec 23: Harbour Air Flight #220 — Victoria Harbour to Vancouver Harbour

— Victoria Harbour to Vancouver Harbour Dec 23: Air Canada Flight #241 — Edmonton to Vancouver

— Edmonton to Vancouver Dec 23: WestJet Flight #3315 — Calgary to Comox

— Calgary to Comox Dec 23: Air Canada Flight #8737 — Saskatoon to Vancouver

— Saskatoon to Vancouver Dec. 22: WestJet Flight #3113 — Calgary to Kamloops

— Calgary to Kamloops Dec 22: Air Canada Flight #8414 — Vancouver to Kelowna

— Vancouver to Kelowna Dec 22: Air Canada Flight #8239 — Terrace to Vancouver

— Terrace to Vancouver Dec 22: Pacific Coastal Airlines #8P715 — Vancouver to Campbell River

— Vancouver to Campbell River Dec 22: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Dec 22: Air Canada/Jazz #8352 — Vancouver to Penticton

— Vancouver to Penticton Dec 22: WestJet Flight #3106 — Terrace to Vancouver

— Terrace to Vancouver Dec 22: WestJet Flight #3169 — Edmonton to Vancouver

— Edmonton to Vancouver Dec. 21: North Cariboo Air #1547 — Terrace to Vancouver

— Terrace to Vancouver Dec 21: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Dec 20: WestJet Flight #253 — Calgary to Kelowna

— Calgary to Kelowna Dec 20: Air Canada Flight #8239 — Terrace to Vancouver

— Terrace to Vancouver Dec 20: WestJet Flight #3109 — Calgary to Nanaimo

— Calgary to Nanaimo Dec. 19: WestJet Flight #3290 — Prince George to Vancouver, rows 4-10

— Prince George to Vancouver, rows 4-10 Dec 18: WestJet Flight #3450 — Abbotsford to Calgary

— Abbotsford to Calgary Dec. 18: WestJet Flight #3171 — Calgary to Comox, rows 1-5

— Calgary to Comox, rows 1-5 Dec. 18: Air Canada Flight #121 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 18 to 21

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 18 to 21 Dec. 18: Air Canada/Jazz #8208 — Prince George to Vancouver, rows 1-4

— Prince George to Vancouver, rows 1-4 Dec 18: WestJet Flight #3169 — Edmonton to Vancouver

— Edmonton to Vancouver Dec 18: WestJet Flight #3287 –Vancouver to Prince George

–Vancouver to Prince George Dec 17: Air Canada Flight #115 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Dec17: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8418 — Vancouver to Kelowna

— Vancouver to Kelowna Dec 16: WestJet Flight #3290 — Prince George to Vancouver

— Prince George to Vancouver Dec. 16: Air Canada Flight #311 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 17-23

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 17-23 Dec. 16: Air Canada/Jazz #8208 — Prince George to Vancouver, rows 14 to 20

— Prince George to Vancouver, rows 14 to 20 Dec. 16: WestJet Flight #3323 — Dec 16: WestJet 3290, Prince George to Vancouver

— Dec 16: WestJet 3290, Prince George to Vancouver Dec. 15: WestJet Flight #129 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 1-4

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 1-4 Dec. 15: Air Canada Flight #8265 — Vancouver to Nanaimo, row 5 to 11

— Vancouver to Nanaimo, row 5 to 11 Dec. 14: Air Canada Flight #8414 — Vancouver to Kelowna, rows 13-19

— Vancouver to Kelowna, rows 13-19 Dec. 14: Air Canada Flight #241 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23-29

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23-29 Dec. 14: Air Canada Flight #103 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 50 to 55

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 50 to 55 Dec. 14: Air Canada/United #8075/8435 — Vancouver to Victoria

— Vancouver to Victoria Dec. 13: WestJet Flight #711 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 7 to 13

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 7 to 13 Dec. 13: Air Canada Flight #103 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 50 to 55

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 50 to 55 Dec. 13: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 2 to 6

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 2 to 6 Dec. 13: Air Canada/Jazz #8261 — Vancouver to Nanaimo

— Vancouver to Nanaimo Dec. 12: Air Canada Flight #103 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 32-38

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 32-38 Dec. 12: Air Canada Flight #8253 — Vancouver to Nanaimo, rows 2 to 8

— Vancouver to Nanaimo, rows 2 to 8 Dec. 12: Flair Flight #8418 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 23 to 29

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 23 to 29 Dec. 12: Air Air Canada Flight #201 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 17 to 23

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 17 to 23 Dec. 11: WestJet Flight #3241 — Calgary to Kamloops, rows 8 to 14

— Calgary to Kamloops, rows 8 to 14 Dec. 11: Air Canada Flight #201 — Calgary to Kelowna

— Calgary to Kelowna Dec. 11: Air Canada Flight #115 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Dec. 11: Air Canada Flight #201 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Dec. 11: Air Canada Flight #223 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Dec. 11: Helijet Flight #901 — Vancouver to Nanaimo

— Vancouver to Nanaimo Dec. 11: WestJet Flight #3241 — Calgary to Kamloops

— Calgary to Kamloops Dec. 10: Air Canada Flight #241 — Edmonton to Vancouver

— Edmonton to Vancouver Dec. 10: Air Canada/Jazz #8069 — Vancouver to Victoria

— Vancouver to Victoria Dec. 10: WestJet Flight #129 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Dec. 9: WestJet Flight #3320 — Vancouver to Kelowna

— Vancouver to Kelowna Dec. 9: Air Canada/Jazz #8243 — Terrace to Vancouver

— Terrace to Vancouver Dec. 9: Air Canada Flight #115 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 16 to 22

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 16 to 22 Dec. 8: WestJet Flight #139 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Dec. 8: Air Canada Flight #251 — Edmonton to Vancouver

— Edmonton to Vancouver Dec. 8: Air Canada/Jazz #8081 — Vancouver to Victoria

— Vancouver to Victoria Dec. 8: Air Canada/Jazz #8195 — Kamloops to Vancouver

— Kamloops to Vancouver Dec. 7: Air Canada Flight #103 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Dec. 7: North Cariboo Air #1545 — Terrace to Vancouver

— Terrace to Vancouver Dec. 6: Pacific Coastal Airlines #108 — Vancouver to Victoria

— Vancouver to Victoria Dec. 6: Pacific Coastal Airlines #457 — Vancouver to Trail

— Vancouver to Trail Dec. 5: Flair Air Flight #8186 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Dec. 4: Air Canada Flight #8411 — Kelowna to Vancouver

— Kelowna to Vancouver Dec. 4: WestJet Flight #3387 — Calgary to Kelowna

— Calgary to Kelowna Dec. 4: Air Canada Flight #305 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 1-3

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 1-3 Dec. 3: WestJet Flight #141 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 5-11

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 5-11 Dec. 2: Air Canada/Jazz #8413 — Kelowna to Vancouver

— Kelowna to Vancouver Dec. 2: Air Canada Flight #241 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 20 to 26

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 20 to 26 Dec. 1: WestJet Flight #3171 — Calgary to Comox, rows 16 to 19

— Calgary to Comox, rows 16 to 19 Dec. 1 WestJet Flight #141 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 12 to 18

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 12 to 18 Dec. 1: WestJet Flight #3185 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 12 to 18

— Vancouver to Victoria, rows 12 to 18 Dec. 1: Air Canada Flight #8577 — Saskatoon to Vancouver, rows 19 to 25

Arrivals (International)

Dec. 31: United Airlines Flight #1641 — Denver to Vancouver

— Denver to Vancouver Dec. 30: United Airlines Flight #1641 — Denver to Vancouver

— Denver to Vancouver Dec. 29: Aeromexico 696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Dec. 29: Air Canada/Jazz #8084 — Seattle to Vancouver

— Seattle to Vancouver Dec. 29: AeroMexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Dec. 28: Air Canada/Jetz #1231 — Puerto Vallarta to Vancouver

— Puerto Vallarta to Vancouver Dec. 28: Air Canada Flight #1231 — Puerto Vallarta to Vancouver

— Puerto Vallarta to Vancouver Dec. 28: United Airlines Flight #4769 — San Francisco to Vancouver

— San Francisco to Vancouver Dec 25: Air Canada Flight #45 — Delhi to Vancouver, row 1-7

— Delhi to Vancouver, row 1-7 Dec 25: Air India Flight #185 — Delhi to Vancouver

— Delhi to Vancouver Dec. 24: United Airlines 1641 — Denver to Vancouver

— Denver to Vancouver Dec. 20: United Airlines Flight #575 — Denver to Vancouver

— Denver to Vancouver Dec 20: Air Canada Flight #45 — Delhi to Vancouver

— Delhi to Vancouver Dec 20: Air Canada Flight #971 — Puerto Vallarta to Vancouver, rows 17 to 23

— Puerto Vallarta to Vancouver, rows 17 to 23 Dec 19: Air France Flight #74 — Paris to Vancouver

— Paris to Vancouver Dec. 19: Air Canada Flight #855 — London to Vancouver, rows 4-8 and 24-30

— London to Vancouver, rows 4-8 and 24-30 Dec 19: Alaska Airlines/Horizon #2154 — Seattle to Vancouver, rows 14-18

— Seattle to Vancouver, rows 14-18 Dec. 19: WestJet Flight #2153 — Puerto Vallarta to Vancouver, rows 5-11

— Puerto Vallarta to Vancouver, rows 5-11 Dec. 18: Aeromexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Dec. 16: Alaska Airlines Flight #2154 — Seattle to Vancouver

— Seattle to Vancouver Dec. 15: Air Canada Flight #855 — London to Vancouver, rows 34 to 40

— London to Vancouver, rows 34 to 40 Dec. 14: Air Canada/ United #555/8417 — Los Angeles to Vancouver

— Los Angeles to Vancouver Dec. 12: Air Canada/ Lufthansa #9101/492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver

— Frankfurt to Vancouver Dec. 11: Air Canada Flight #566 — San Francisco to Vancouver

— San Francisco to Vancouver Dec. 11: Air India Flight #185 — Delhi to Vancouver

— Delhi to Vancouver Dec. 10: Air Canada Flight #855 — London to Vancouver

— London to Vancouver Dec. 10: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver

— Frankfurt to Vancouver Dec. 10: Air Canada Flight #551 — Los Angeles to Vancouver

— Los Angeles to Vancouver Dec. 9: KLM Flight #681 — Amsterdam to Vancouver, rows 6-9

— Amsterdam to Vancouver, rows 6-9 Dec. 9: Air Canada Flight #555 — Los Angeles to Vancouver

— Los Angeles to Vancouver Dec. 8: Alaska Airlines/Horizon #2266 — Seattle to Vancouver

— Seattle to Vancouver Dec. 6: Air Canada Flight #45 — Delhi to Vancouver

— Delhi to Vancouver Dec. 5: Delta Flight #3702 — Seattle to Vancouver

— Seattle to Vancouver Dec. 2: Air Canada Flight #555 – Los Angeles to Vancouver

– Los Angeles to Vancouver Dec. 4: Aeromexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

Departures (Domestic)

Dec. 31: Air Canada/Jazz #8576 — Vancouver to Saskatoon

— Vancouver to Saskatoon Dec. 31: Swoop Flight #407 — Abbotsford to Toronto

— Abbotsford to Toronto Dec. 30: Flair 8134 — Vancouver to Toronto

Vancouver to Toronto Dec. 30: Air Canada Flight #116 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Dec. 30: WestJet 3277 — Vancouver to Prince George

— Vancouver to Prince George Dec. 29: Air Canada Flight #114 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Dec. 29: Air Canada/Jazz 8238 — Vancouver to Terrace

Vancouver to Terrace Dec. 29: Air Canada Flight #344 — Vancouver to Ottawa

— Vancouver to Ottawa Dec. 28: Air Canada/Jazz 8398 — Vancouver to Kelowna

— Vancouver to Kelowna Dec. 27: Swoop Flight #106 — Abbotsford to Hamilton

— Abbotsford to Hamilton Dec. 26: Air Canada 8213 — Vancouver to Prince George

— Vancouver to Prince George Dec. 24: Air Canada Flight #106 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Dec. 22: West Jet Flight #3100 — Fort St. John to Calgary

— Fort St. John to Calgary Dec 21: Swoop Flight #411 — Kelowna to Toronto

— Kelowna to Toronto Dec 21: Air Canada #8574 — Vancouver to Saskatoon

— Vancouver to Saskatoon Dec 21: Air Canada/Jazz #8408 — Kelowna to Calgary

— Kelowna to Calgary Dec. 19: WestJet Flight #706 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 1-4

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 1-4 Dec 19: Air Canada #214 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Dec 19: Air Canada #244 — Vancouver to Edmonton

— Vancouver to Edmonton Dec 19: Air Canada/Jazz #8622 — Vancouver to Winnipeg

— Vancouver to Winnipeg Dec. 18: Air Canada/Jazz #8622 — Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 12-18

— Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 12-18 Dec 17: Swoop #106 — Abbotsford to Hamilton

— Abbotsford to Hamilton Dec 16: WestJet Flight #320 , Vancouver to Edmonton

, Vancouver to Edmonton Dec. 16: Air Canada Flight #242 — Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 24 to 30

— Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 24 to 30 Dec. 15: WestJet Flight #3170 — Kelowna to Calgary, rows 15 to 20

— Kelowna to Calgary, rows 15 to 20 Dec 14: Air Canada Flight #114 , Vancouver to Toronto

, Vancouver to Toronto Dec. 12: WestJet Flight #126 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Dec. 5: WestJet Flight #122 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Dec. 11: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Dec. 9: WestJet Flight #188 — Kelowna to Calgary

— Kelowna to Calgary Dec. 8: Air Canada Flight #124 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Dec. 6: Air Canada Flight #212 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Dec. 2: Air Canada Flight #222 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Dec. 2: Air Canada Flight #344 — Vancouver to Ottawa

— Vancouver to Ottawa Dec. 1: WestJet Flight #3185 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 12 to 18

Departures (International)

Dec. 29: Korean Air Flight #72 — Vancouver to Seoul

— Vancouver to Seoul Dec. 26: Air Canada Flight #003 — Vancouver to Tokyo, rows 30 to 36

— Vancouver to Tokyo, rows 30 to 36 Dec 23: Japan Airlines Flight#17 — Vancouver to Tokyo, rows 48 to 54

— Vancouver to Tokyo, rows 48 to 54 Dec 23: Nippon Airways Flight#115 — Vancouver to Tokyo, rows 31 to 37

— Vancouver to Tokyo, rows 31 to 37 Dec. 22: Air Canada Flight #003 — Vancouver to Tokyo, rows 17 to 23

— Vancouver to Tokyo, rows 17 to 23 Dec. 21: Air Canada Flight #63 — Vancouver to Seoul

— Vancouver to Seoul Dec. 19: Air Canada Flight #003 — Vancouver to Tokyo, rows 24 to 30

— Vancouver to Tokyo, rows 24 to 30 Dec 19: Air Canada Flight #63 — Vancouver to Seoul

— Vancouver to Seoul Dec. 14: Air Canada Flight #63 — Vancouver to Seoul, rows 25-30

— Vancouver to Seoul, rows 25-30 Dec. 11: Air Canada Flight #566 — Vancouver to San Francisco

— Vancouver to San Francisco Dec. 11: Air Canada Flight #63 — Vancouver to Seoul

— Vancouver to Seoul Dec. 11: Cathay Pacific #837 — Vancouver to Hong Kong

— Vancouver to Hong Kong Dec. 7: Air Canada Flight #44 — Vancouver to Delhi

Vancouver to Delhi Dec. 4: Air Canada Flight #25 — Vancouver to Shanghai

— Vancouver to Shanghai Dec. 1: Delta Flight #3569 — Vancouver to Seattle

November

Arrivals (Domestic)

Nov. 30: Air Canada Flight #111 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 34 to 40

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 34 to 40 Nov. 28: Air Canada Flight #111 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 16 to 21

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 16 to 21 Nov. 28: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 1 to 5

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 1 to 5 Nov. 28: WestJet Flight #3342 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows 7 to 13

— Calgary to Kelowna, rows 7 to 13 Nov. 27: Air Canada Flight #241 — Edmonton to Vancouver

— Edmonton to Vancouver Nov. 26: Flair Flight #8513 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 26-32

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 26-32 Nov. 24: WestJet Flight #3342 — Calgary to Kelowna

— Calgary to Kelowna Nov. 23: WestJet Flight #3101 — Calgary to Fort St. John

— Calgary to Fort St. John Nov. 23: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Nov. 20: Delta Flight #7131 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Nov. 17: Air Canada Flight #225 — Calgary to Vancouver

— Calgary to Vancouver Nov. 17: Air Canada Flight #241 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 14 to 20

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 14 to 20 Nov. 16: Swoop Flight #207 — Edmonton to Abbotsford

— Edmonton to Abbotsford Nov. 27: Air Canada Flight #8417 — Kelowna to Vancouver, rows 8 to 14

— Kelowna to Vancouver, rows 8 to 14 Nov. 26: Air Canada Flight #121 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 22 to 28

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 22 to 28 Nov. 26: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8081 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 4 to 19

— Vancouver to Victoria, rows 4 to 19 Nov. 23: WestJet Flight #3349 — Edmonton to Victoria, rows 8-14

— Edmonton to Victoria, rows 8-14 Nov. 21: Air Canada Flight #331 — Montreal to Vancouver

— Montreal to Vancouver Nov. 20: Flair Flight #8102 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 9 to 15

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 9 to 15 Nov. 20: WestJet Flight #119 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 4 to 10

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 4 to 10 Nov. 20: WestJet Flight #3171 — Calgary to Comox, rows 3 to 9

— Calgary to Comox, rows 3 to 9 Nov. 19: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 18-21

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 18-21 Nov. 19: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8081 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 1-5

— Vancouver to Victoria, rows 1-5 Nov. 19: Air Canada Flight #225 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 13 to 19

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 13 to 19 Nov. 18: Air Canada Flight #8075 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 11 to 17

— Vancouver to Victoria, rows 11 to 17 Nov. 18: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 33-39

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 33-39 Nov. 18: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8247 — Terrace to Vancouver, rows 12-18

— Terrace to Vancouver, rows 12-18 Nov. 18: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8239 — Terrace to Vancouver, rows 6-12

— Terrace to Vancouver, rows 6-12 Nov. 18: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8261 — Vancouver to Nanaimo, rows 4-10

— Vancouver to Nanaimo, rows 4-10 Nov. 18: Air Canada/Jazz #8265 — Vancouver to Nanaimo, rows 12-18

— Vancouver to Nanaimo, rows 12-18 Nov. 18: WestJet Flight #3106 — Terrace to Vancouver, rows 1-6

— Terrace to Vancouver, rows 1-6 Nov. 16: Air Canada Flight #341 — Ottawa to Vancouver, rows 23-29

— Ottawa to Vancouver, rows 23-29 Nov. 16: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8280 — Vancouver to Prince Rupert, rows 9-12

— Vancouver to Prince Rupert, rows 9-12 Nov. 16: Swoop Flight #109 — Hamilton to Abbotsford, rows 15-21

— Hamilton to Abbotsford, rows 15-21 Nov. 16: Swoop Flight #406 — Toronto to Abbotsford, rows 18-24

— Toronto to Abbotsford, rows 18-24 Nov. 15: WestJet Flight #491 — Calgary to Comox, rows 4-10

— Calgary to Comox, rows 4-10 Nov. 15: Flair Flight #8512 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 2-8

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 2-8 Nov. 15: WestJet Flight #195 — Calgary to Victoria

— Calgary to Victoria Nov. 15: Air North Flight #573 — Whitehorse to Vancouver, rows 1-5

— Whitehorse to Vancouver, rows 1-5 Nov. 13: WestJet Flight #133 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 3-9

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 3-9 Nov. 13: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8571 — Regina to Vancouver, rows 18-24

— Regina to Vancouver, rows 18-24 Nov. 12: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8183 — Vancouver to Fort St. John, rows 5-11

— Vancouver to Fort St. John, rows 5-11 Nov. 12: Air Canada Flight #241 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23-29

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23-29 Nov. 12: Air Canada Flight #225 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 16 to 22

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 16 to 22 Nov. 11: WestJet Flight #3320 — Vancouver to Kelowna, rows 6-12

— Vancouver to Kelowna, rows 6-12 Nov. 11: WestJet Flight #711 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 10-16

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 10-16 Nov. 11: North Cariboo Air Flight #1541 — Terrace to Kelowna

— Terrace to Kelowna Nov. 10: Air Canada Flight #239 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23-29

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23-29 Nov. 10: Air Canada Flight #8201 — Vancouver to Prince George, rows 1-7

— Vancouver to Prince George, rows 1-7 Nov. 10: Air Canada Flight #8571 — Regina to Vancouver, rows 13-19

— Regina to Vancouver, rows 13-19 Nov. 10: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 41-45

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 41-45 Nov. 9: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Nov. 9: WestJet Flight #3342 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows 16-20

— Calgary to Kelowna, rows 16-20 Nov. 9: WestJet Flight #129 — Calgary to Vancouver — rows 1-7 & 16-22

— Calgary to Vancouver — rows 1-7 & 16-22 Nov. 9: Air Canada Flight #215 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 23-29

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 23-29 Nov. 9: WestJet Flight #129 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 1 to 7 and 15 to 21

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 1 to 7 and 15 to 21 Nov. 9: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 31-35

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 31-35 Nov. 9: Air Canada Flight #241 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23-29

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23-29 Nov. 9: Air Canada Flight #311 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 29-35

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 29-35 Nov. 9: Flair Airlines Flight #8187 — Edmonton to Kelowna, rows 11 to 17

— Edmonton to Kelowna, rows 11 to 17 Nov. 9: Flair Flight #8102 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 13-19

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 13-19 Nov. 8: WestJet Flight #133 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 22-28

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 22-28 Nov. 8: Air Canada Flight #221 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 16-22

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 16-22 Nov. 7: Flair Flight #8418 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 10-16

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 10-16 Nov. 6: Swoop Flight #109 — Hamilton to Abbotsford, rows 21-27

— Hamilton to Abbotsford, rows 21-27 Nov. 6: Air Canada Flight #8194 — Vancouver to Kamloops, rows 3-7

— Vancouver to Kamloops, rows 3-7 Nov. 5: Flair Flight #8186 — Winnipeg to Kelowna, rows 18-24

— Winnipeg to Kelowna, rows 18-24 Nov. 5: WestJet Flight #0129 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 4 to 10

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 4 to 10 Nov. 4: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 31-35

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 31-35 Nov. 3: Air Canada Flight #305 — Montreal to Vancouver

— Montreal to Vancouver Nov. 2: WestJet Flight #183 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows 2-8

— Calgary to Kelowna, rows 2-8 Nov. 2: Air Canada Flight #103 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 19 to 25

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 19 to 25 Nov. 2: Air Canada Flight #8075 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 11 to 17

— Vancouver to Victoria, rows 11 to 17 Nov. 2: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8069 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 7 to 13

— Vancouver to Victoria, rows 7 to 13 Nov. 2: Flair Flight #8187 — Prince George to Edmonton, rows 26 to 32

— Prince George to Edmonton, rows 26 to 32 Nov. 2: Swoop Flight #109 — Hamilton to Abbotsford, rows 15-21

— Hamilton to Abbotsford, rows 15-21 Nov. 2: Swoop Flight #406 — Toronto to Abbotsford, rows 25-31

— Toronto to Abbotsford, rows 25-31 Nov. 2: WestJet Flight #711 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 14-20

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 14-20 Nov. 2: Air Canada Flight #8075 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 11-17

— Vancouver to Victoria, rows 11-17 Nov. 2: Air Canada Flight #103 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 19-25

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 19-25 Nov. 2: Air Canada Flight #8069 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 7-13

Arrivals (International)

Nov. 26: United Airline / SkyWest Flight #5436 – San Francisco to Vancouver

– San Francisco to Vancouver Nov. 25: United Airlines Flight #1641 — Denver to Vancouver, rows 27 to 33

— Denver to Vancouver, rows 27 to 33 Nov. 25: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver

— Frankfurt to Vancouver Nov. 23: Air Canada Flight #26 — Seoul to Vancouver

— Seoul to Vancouver Nov. 22: Aeromexico Flight #696 , Mexico City to Vancouver

, Mexico City to Vancouver Nov. 22: Air Canada Flight #45 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 32-38

— Delhi to Vancouver, rows 32-38 Nov. 21: United Airlines Flight #5312 — San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 19-25

— San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 19-25 Nov. 19: United Airlines Flight #5312 — San Francisco to Vancouver

— San Francisco to Vancouver Nov.18: United Airlines Flight #5436 — San Francisco to Vancouver

— San Francisco to Vancouver Nov.16: United Airlines Flight #5312 — San Francisco to Vancouver

— San Francisco to Vancouver Nov. 14: Air Canada Flight #561 — San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 12-17

— San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 12-17 Nov. 13: Air India Flight #185 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 3-9

— Delhi to Vancouver, rows 3-9 Nov. 12: Air Canada Flight #885 — London to Vancouver

— London to Vancouver Nov. 11: Alaska Airlines Flight #3304 — Seattle to Vancouver

— Seattle to Vancouver Nov. 10: Air Canada / Jazz #1811 — Portland to Vancouver

— Portland to Vancouver Nov. 9: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 31-37

— Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 31-37 Nov. 9: Air Canada/Sky Regional #7724 — Houston to Vancouver, rows 4 & 12-16

— Houston to Vancouver, rows 4 & 12-16 Nov. 7: Air Canada Flight #1055 — Phoenix to Vancouver, rows 19-25

— Phoenix to Vancouver, rows 19-25 Nov. 6: Air Canada Flight # 45 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 18-21

— Delhi to Vancouver, rows 18-21 Nov. 6: Air Canada Flight #551 — Los Angeles to Vancouver, rows 12-15

— Los Angeles to Vancouver, rows 12-15 Nov. 4: Air Canada Flight #45 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 21-27

— Delhi to Vancouver, rows 21-27 Nov. 4: United Airlines #1641 — Denver to Vancouver, rows 22 to 27

— Denver to Vancouver, rows 22 to 27 Nov. 3: Air Canada Flight #855 — London to Vancouver, rows 20 to 26

— London to Vancouver, rows 20 to 26 Nov. 2: Air Canada Flight #855 — London to Vancouver, rows 39-45

— London to Vancouver, rows 39-45 Nov. 2: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 33-37

— Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 33-37 Nov. 2: United Airlines Flight #1641 — Denver to Vancouver

Departures (Domestic)

Nov. 29: WestJet Encore Flight #3210 — Comox to Calgary, rows 7 to 13

— Comox to Calgary, rows 7 to 13 Nov. 26: Air Canada Flight #8081 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 4 to 10

— Vancouver to Victoria, rows 4 to 10 Nov. 24: Air Canada Flight #234 — Vancouver to Edmonton

— Vancouver to Edmonton Nov. 21: Air Canada Flight #106 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 32 to 38

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 32 to 38 Nov. 19: WestJet Flight #188 — Kelowna to Calgary

— Kelowna to Calgary Nov. 18: WestJet Flight #202 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 13 to 19

— Vancouver to Calgary, rows 13 to 19 Nov. 18: WestJet Flight #126 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 1-6

— Vancouver to Calgary, rows 1-6 Nov. 17: Air Canada Flight #202 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Nov. 14: WestJet Flight #706 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Nov. 13: Air Canada Flight #222 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 22-28

— Vancouver to Calgary, rows 22-28 Nov. 12: Air Canada Flight #554 — Vancouver to Los Angeles, rows 21-27

— Vancouver to Los Angeles, rows 21-27 Nov. 10: Air Canada Flight #302 — Vancouver to Montreal, rows 32-36

— Vancouver to Montreal, rows 32-36 Nov. 10: Air Canada Flight #114 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Nov. 9: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8572 — Vancouver to Regina, rows 13-19

— Vancouver to Regina, rows 13-19 Nov. 6: Air Canada Flight #114 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 18-21

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 18-21 Nov. 5: Swoop Flight #118 — Abbotsford to Hamilton

— Abbotsford to Hamilton Nov. 4: Air Canada Flight #106 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 31-35

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 31-35 Nov. 1: Air Canada Flight #314 — Vancouver to Montreal

Departures (International)

Nov. 27: Air Canada Flight #0044 — Vancouver to Delhi

— Vancouver to Delhi Nov. 25: Cathay Pacific Flight #865 — Vancouver to Hong Kong, rows 29 to 35

— Vancouver to Hong Kong, rows 29 to 35 Nov. 23: Air Canada Flight #854 — Vancouver to London, rows 40 to 46

— Vancouver to London, rows 40 to 46 Nov. 12: Air Canada Flight #554 — Vancouver to Los Angeles, rows 21-27

— Vancouver to Los Angeles, rows 21-27 Nov. 9: Air Canada Flight #44 — Vancouver to Delhi, rows 34-40

— Vancouver to Delhi, rows 34-40 Nov. 1: Air India Flight #186 — Vancouver to Delhi

October

Arrivals (Domestic)

Nov. 23: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 1 to 7

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 1 to 7 Nov. 22: Air Canda Flight # 311 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 17 to 26

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 17 to 26 Nov. 22: Air Canda Flight # 1136 — Kelowna to Vancouver, rows 12 to 17

— Kelowna to Vancouver, rows 12 to 17 Nov. 22: WestJet Flight #139 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 2 to 8

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 2 to 8 Nov. 22: WestJet Flight #3455 — Calgary to Abbotsford, rows 14 to 19

— Calgary to Abbotsford, rows 14 to 19 Nov. 21: Air Canda Flight # 311 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 19 to 25

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 19 to 25 Nov. 20: Air Canda Flight # 311 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 12-16 and 25-31

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 12-16 and 25-31 Oct. 30: WestJet Flight #183 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows 12 to 18

— Calgary to Kelowna, rows 12 to 18 Oct. 30: WestJet Flight #227 — Calgary to Victoria, rows 4-10

— Calgary to Victoria, rows 4-10 Oct. 29: WestJet Flight #183 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows 9 to 15

— Calgary to Kelowna, rows 9 to 15 Oct. 28: Flair Flight #8137 — Winnipeg to Kelowna, rows 7 to 13

— Winnipeg to Kelowna, rows 7 to 13 Oct. 28: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 4-8

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 4-8 Oct. 28: WestJet Flight #253 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows 19-25

— Calgary to Kelowna, rows 19-25 Oct. 26: Air Canada Flight #301 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 34-38

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 34-38 Oct. 26: WestJet Flight #711 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 23-29

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 23-29 Oct. 25: Air Canada Flight #107 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Oct. 24: Air Canada Flight #215 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 24-29

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 24-29 Oct. 24: Air Canada Flight #8198 — Vancouver to Kamloops, rows 8-14

— Vancouver to Kamloops, rows 8-14 Oct. 23: Air Canada Flight #251 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 25-29

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 25-29 Oct. 23: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 26-30

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 26-30 Oct. 23: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 19-25

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 19-25 Oct. 23: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 4-10

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 4-10 Oct. 22: Air Canada Flight #225 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 16-22

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 16-22 Oct. 22: WestJet Flight #3315 — Calgary to Comox, rows 6-12

— Calgary to Comox, rows 6-12 Oct. 22: WestJet Flight #711 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 16 to 22

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 16 to 22 Oct. 21: Air Canada Flight #103 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 27-30

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 27-30 Oct. 21: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 21-25

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 21-25 Oct. 21: Air Canada Flight #219 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 22-26

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 22-26 Oct. 21: Air Canada Flight #295 — Winnipeg to Vancouver, rows 17-21

— Winnipeg to Vancouver, rows 17-21 Oct. 20: WestJet Flight #3171 — Calgary to Comox, rows 6-12

— Calgary to Comox, rows 6-12 Oct. 20: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 31-37

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 31-37 Oct. 19: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 18-21

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 18-21 Oct. 19: Swoop Flight #107 — Hamilton to Abbotsford, rows 20 to 26

— Hamilton to Abbotsford, rows 20 to 26 Oct. 18: Flair Flight #8186 — Edmonton to Prince George, rows 2-6

— Edmonton to Prince George, rows 2-6 Oct. 18: Air Canada Flight #8209 — Vancouver to Prince George

— Vancouver to Prince George Oct. 18: Air Canada Flight #8575 — Saskatoon to Vancouver

— Saskatoon to Vancouver Oct. 18: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 26-30

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 26-30 Oct. 18: Air Canada Flight #8422 — Vancouver to Kelowna, rows 8-12

— Vancouver to Kelowna, rows 8-12 Oct. 18: Air Canada Flight #299 — Winnipeg to Vancouver, rows 22-28

— Winnipeg to Vancouver, rows 22-28 Oct. 17: Air Canada Flight #305 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 34-39

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 34-39 Oct. 17: WestJet Flight #139 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 1-7

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 1-7 Oct. 16: WestJet Flight #714 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 17-23

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 17-23 Oct. 16: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 2-8

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 2-8 Oct. 15: Air Canada Flight #8187 — Vancouver to Fort St. John, rows 2-6

— Vancouver to Fort St. John, rows 2-6 Oct. 15: Air Canada Flight #195 — Toronto to Victoria, rows 17-23

— Toronto to Victoria, rows 17-23 Oct. 14: WestJet Flight #637 — Calgary to Abbotsford, rows 9-15

— Calgary to Abbotsford, rows 9-15 Oct. 14: Air Canada Flight #299 — Winnipeg to Vancouver, rows 21-27

— Winnipeg to Vancouver, rows 21-27 Oct 14: Air Canada Flight #241 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 24 to 28

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 24 to 28 Oct. 12: Flair Flight #8513 — Saskatoon to Vancouver, rows 13 to 22

— Saskatoon to Vancouver, rows 13 to 22 Oct. 11: WestJet Flight #141 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 1-6

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 1-6 Oct. 11: WestJet Flight #195 — Calgary to Victoria, rows 1 to 7

— Calgary to Victoria, rows 1 to 7 Oct. 10: WestJet Flight #3255 — Edmonton to Kelowna, rows 13-19

— Edmonton to Kelowna, rows 13-19 Oct. 10: WestJet Flight #195 — Calgary to Victoria, rows 5 to 11

— Calgary to Victoria, rows 5 to 11 Oct. 9: Air Canada Flight #115 – Toronto to Vancouver, rows 1 to 4

– Toronto to Vancouver, rows 1 to 4 Oct. 8: Air Canada/ Jazz Flight #8241 — Terrace to Vancouver, rows 13 to 17

— Terrace to Vancouver, rows 13 to 17 Oct. 7: Air Canada flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 18 to 22

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 18 to 22 Oct. 7: Air Canada Flight #311 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24 Oct. 5: Air Transat Flight #770 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 25 to 31

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 25 to 31 Oct. 4: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 23 to 29

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 23 to 29 Oct. 3: Air Canada Flight #305 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 39 to 45

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 39 to 45 Oct. 2: Swoop Flight #107 — Hamilton to Abbotsford

— Hamilton to Abbotsford Oct. 1: Air Transat Flight #770 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 11 to 17

Departures (Domestic)

Oct. 30: Swoop Flight #118 — Abbotsford to Hamilton, rows 6-12 and rows 17-23

— Abbotsford to Hamilton, rows 6-12 and rows 17-23 Oct. 28: Flair Flight #8417 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Oct. 26: WestJet Flight #3172 — Comox to Calgary, rows 3-9

— Comox to Calgary, rows 3-9 Oct. 26: Air Canada Flight #222 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 12 to 16

— Vancouver to Calgary, rows 12 to 16 Oct. 25: Air Canada Flight #226 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 15-21

— Vancouver to Calgary, rows 15-21 Oct. 25: Air Canada Flight #118 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Oct. 25: Air Canada Flight #192 — Victoria to Toronto, rows 1-4

— Victoria to Toronto, rows 1-4 Oct. 25: Air Canada Fight #248 — Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 16-22

— Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 16-22 Oct. 24: Air Canada Flight #192 — Victoria to Toronto, rows 26-32

— Victoria to Toronto, rows 26-32 Oct. 23: Air Canada Flight #314 — Vancouver to Montreal, rows 18-24

— Vancouver to Montreal, rows 18-24 Oct. 22: WestJet Flight #3287 — Vancouver to Prince George, rows 3 to 9

— Vancouver to Prince George, rows 3 to 9 Oct. 20: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 31-3

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 31-3 Oct. 19: Air Canada Flight #8484 — Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 7-13

— Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 7-13 Oct. 12: Flair Flight #8186 — Kelowna to Edmonton, rows 24-30

— Kelowna to Edmonton, rows 24-30 Oct. 10: WestJet Flight #182 — Kelowna to Calgary

— Kelowna to Calgary Oct. 8: Air Canada Flight #242 — Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 4 and 12 to 16

— Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 4 and 12 to 16 Oct. 2: Air Canada Flight #116 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 12 to 14

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 12 to 14 Oct. 1: West Jet Flight #132 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 14 to 20

Arrivals (International)

Oct. 31: Air Canada Flight #855 — London to Vancouver

Oct. 30: Air Canada Flight #551 — Los Angeles to Vancouver, rows 20 to 26

— Los Angeles to Vancouver, rows 20 to 26 Oct. 28: Air Canada Flight #551 — Los Angeles to Vancouver, rows 22-28

— Los Angeles to Vancouver, rows 22-28 Oct. 25: Air Canada Flight #855 — London to Vancouver, rows 18-23

— London to Vancouver, rows 18-23 Oct. 23: Air Canada Flight #8229 — Phoenix, Az. to Vancouver

— Phoenix, Az. to Vancouver Oct. 20: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 25-27

— Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 25-27 Oct. 19: United Airlines Flight #466 — Denver to Vancouver

— Denver to Vancouver Oct. 16: Alaska Airlines Flight #3302 — Seattle to Vancouver, rows 1-3

— Seattle to Vancouver, rows 1-3 Oct. 16: KLM Flight #681 — Amsterdam to Vancouver, rows 39-44

— Amsterdam to Vancouver, rows 39-44 Oct. 16: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 18-24

— Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 18-24 Oct. 14: Aeromexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Oct. 12: Delta Flight #3702 — Seattle to Vancouver

— Seattle to Vancouver Oct. 12: KLM Flight #681 — Amsterdam to Vancouver

— Amsterdam to Vancouver Oct. 7: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver

— Delhi to Vancouver Oct. 4: Air Canada / Lufthansa Flight #9101/492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 35 to 39

— Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 35 to 39 Oct. 1: Philippine Airlines Flight #5116 — Manila to Toronto via Vancouver, rows 65 to 71

— Manila to Toronto via Vancouver, rows 65 to 71 Oct. 1: Lufthansa Airlines Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver

— Frankfurt to Vancouver Oct. 1: Air Canada Airlines Flight #250 — Frankfurt to Vancouver

September

Arrivals (Domestic)

Sept. 30: Air Canada Flight #115 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 24 to 28

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 24 to 28 Sept. 28: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 37 to 41

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 37 to 41 Sept. 28 WestJet Flight #171 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23 to 29

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23 to 29 Sept. 27: Air Canada Flight #115 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 23 to 27

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 23 to 27 Sept. 27: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 4 to 10

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 4 to 10 Sept. 26: Air Canada Flight #115 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 23 to 27

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 23 to 27 Sept. 25: Air Canada Flight #45 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 32 to 39

— Delhi to Vancouver, rows 32 to 39 Sept. 25: Air Canada Flight #303 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 28 to 34

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 28 to 34 Sept. 25: Air Canada Flight #8261 — Vancouver to Nanaimo, rows 1 to 7

— Vancouver to Nanaimo, rows 1 to 7 Sept. 25: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 1 to 7

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 1 to 7 Sept. 24: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 20 to 24

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 20 to 24 Sept. 23: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 15 to 21

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 15 to 21 Sept. 23: Air Canada Flight #195 — Toronto to Victoria, rows 29 to 32

— Toronto to Victoria, rows 29 to 32 Sept. 23 Air Canada Flight #8418 — Vancouver to Kelowna

— Vancouver to Kelowna Sept. 22: Air Canada Flight #304 — Vancouver to Montreal, rows 22 to 28

— Vancouver to Montreal, rows 22 to 28 Sept. 21: Air Canada Flight #311 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 18 to 22

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 18 to 22 Sept. 20: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 31 to 33

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 31 to 33 Sept. 19: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 31 to 35

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 31 to 35 Sept. 19: Air Canada Flight #303 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 4 to 8

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 4 to 8 Sept. 18: Air Canada Flight #122 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 13 to 9

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 13 to 9 Sept. 17: WestJet Flight #706 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 2 to 8

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 2 to 8 Sept. 17: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 22 to 28

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 22 to 28 Sept. 17: Air Canada Flight #172 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 35 to 41

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 35 to 41 Sept. 17: Air Transat Flight #932 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 4 to 9

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 4 to 9 Sept. 16: WestJet Flight #3111 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows 6 to12

— Calgary to Kelowna, rows 6 to12 Sept. 16: WestJet Flight #133 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 23 to 29

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 23 to 29 Sept. 15: Air Canada Flight #107 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 27 to 30

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 27 to 30 Sept. 14: Flair Airlines Flight #8156 — Vancouver to Regina, rows 8-14

— Vancouver to Regina, rows 8-14 Sept. 13: WestJet Flight #709 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 19 to 25

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 19 to 25 Sept. 13: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 18 to 21

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 18 to 21 Sept. 13: WestJet Flight #711 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24 Sept. 13: Air Canada Flight #112 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 36 to 40

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 36 to 40 Sept. 12: WestJet Flight #720 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4 to 10

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4 to 10 Sept. 12: WestJet Flight #711 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 7 to 13

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 7 to 13 Sept. 11: Air Canada Flight #8323 — Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 31 to 34 and 38 to 46

— Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 31 to 34 and 38 to 46 Sept. 11: WestJet Flight #133 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 23 to 29

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 23 to 29 Sept. 10: WestJet Flight #138 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 7 to 13

— Vancouver to Calgary, rows 7 to 13 Sept. 10: Swoop Airlines Flight #200 — Abbotsford to Edmonton, rows 9 to 15

— Abbotsford to Edmonton, rows 9 to 15 Sept. 10: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 26 to 32

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 26 to 32 Sept. 9: Air Canada Flight #242 — Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 18 to 24

— Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 18 to 24 Sept. 9: Air Canada Flight #108 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Sept. 9: Air Canada Flight #122 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 30 to 34 and 38 to 41

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 30 to 34 and 38 to 41 Sept. 8: Air Canada Flight #116 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 15 to 21

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 15 to 21 Sept. 8: Air Canada Flight #112 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 15 to 21

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 15 to 21 Sept. 8: Air Transat Flight #932 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 5 to 9

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 5 to 9 Sept. 7: WestJet Flight #112 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 4 to10

— Vancouver to Calgary, rows 4 to10 Sept. 6: Air Canada Flight #305 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 38 to 42

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 38 to 42 Sept. 6: Air Transat Flight #771 — Vancouver to Montreal

— Vancouver to Montreal Sept. 5: Flair Flight #8101 — Vancouver to Edmonton

— Vancouver to Edmonton Sept. 5: Air Transat Flight #771 — Vancouver to Montreal, rows 32 to 38

— Vancouver to Montreal, rows 32 to 38 Sept. 5: Air Canada Flight #195 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 1 to 4

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 1 to 4 Sept. 4: Air Canada Flight #242 — Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 22 to 28

— Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 22 to 28 Sept. 4: Air Canada #122 – Vancouver to Toronto

– Vancouver to Toronto Sept. 3: Flair Flight #8513 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 14 to 20

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 14 to 20 Sept. 3: Air Canada Flight #116 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 61 to 65

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 61 to 65 Sept. 3: Air Canada #122 – Vancouver to Toronto

– Vancouver to Toronto Sept. 1: Air Canada Flight #107 , Toronto to Vancouver, rows 35 to 41

, Toronto to Vancouver, rows 35 to 41 Sept. 1: Air Canada #224 – Vancouver to Calgary

Vancouver to Calgary Sept. 1: Air Canada #306 – Vancouver to Montreal

Arrivals (International)

Sept. 30: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver

— Delhi to Vancouver Sept. 27: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver

— Delhi to Vancouver Sept. 27: KLM flight #681 — Amsterdam to Vancouver

— Amsterdam to Vancouver Sept. 27: Aeromexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Sept. 25: Air Canada Flight #45 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 32 to 39

— Delhi to Vancouver, rows 32 to 39 Sept. 23: Air Canada Flight #855 — London to Vancouver

— London to Vancouver Sept. 21: Nippon Airways flight #116 — Tokyo to Vancouver, rows 33 to 39

— Tokyo to Vancouver, rows 33 to 39 Sept. 20: Delta flight #3702 — Seattle to Vancouver

— Seattle to Vancouver Sept. 18: Air Canada Flight #45 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 12 to14 and 31 to 33

— Delhi to Vancouver, rows 12 to14 and 31 to 33 Sept. 16: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver

— Delhi to Vancouver Sept. 14: Air Canada Flight #575 — Los Angeles to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24

— Los Angeles to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24 Sept. 13: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 20 to 26

— Delhi to Vancouver, rows 20 to 26 Sept. 11: Aeromexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver

— Mexico City to Vancouver Sept. 11: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 32 to 36

— Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 32 to 36 Sept. 10: Air India Flight #1143 — New Delhi to Vancouver

— New Delhi to Vancouver Sept. 10: Air Philippines Flight #116 — Manila to Vancouver, rows 46 to 52

— Manila to Vancouver, rows 46 to 52 Sept. 9: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 30 to 36

— Delhi to Vancouver, rows 30 to 36 Sept. 6: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver

— Delhi to Vancouver Sept. 5: United Airlines Flight #5747 — San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 1 to 4

— San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 1 to 4 Sept. 4: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver

— Delhi to Vancouver Sept. 3: United Airlines Flight #5351 — San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24

— San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24 Sept. 2: Aeromexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver, rows 5 to 11

— Mexico City to Vancouver, rows 5 to 11 Sept. 1: Lufthansa Flight #492 , Frankfurt to Vancouver

, Frankfurt to Vancouver Sept. 1: United Airlines Flight #U375 — San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 22 to 28

Departures (International)

Sept. 15: Korean Air Lines Flight #72 — Vancouver to Incheon, rows 36 to 42

August

Aug. 31: Air Canada Flight #575 — Los Angeles to Vancouver, rows 15 to 21

— Los Angeles to Vancouver, rows 15 to 21 Aug. 31: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 31 to 37

— Toronto to Vancouver, rows 31 to 37 Aug. 30: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver

— Delhi to Vancouver Aug. 30: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 33 to 37

— Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 33 to 37 Aug. 30: Air Canada Flight #295 — Winnipeg to Vancouver

— Winnipeg to Vancouver Aug. 30: Air Canada #241 – Edmonton to Vancouver

Edmonton to Vancouver Aug. 30: WestJet Flight #709 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Aug. 30: Air Canada Flight #251 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24 Aug. 29: Air Transat FLight #931 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Aug. 29: Flair Flight #8417 — Vancouver to Fort McMurray, rows 15 to 21

— Vancouver to Fort McMurray, rows 15 to 21 Aug. 28: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver

— Delhi to Vancouver Aug. 28: Air Canada Flight #122 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 18 to 22

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 18 to 22 Aug. 28: Swoop #235 – Edmonton to Abbotsford

– Edmonton to Abbotsford Aug. 27: Air Canada #314 – Vancouver to Montreal

Vancouver to Montreal Aug. 27: Swoop #200 – Abbotsford to Edmonton

– Abbotsford to Edmonton Aug. 26: WestJet Flight #164 — Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 19 to 25

— Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 19 to 25 Aug. 26: KLM Flight #681 — Amsterdam to Vancouver

— Amsterdam to Vancouver Aug. 26: Air Canada Flight #210 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Aug. 26: Air India Flight #1134 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 36 to 42

— Delhi to Vancouver, rows 36 to 42 Aug. 26: WestJet Flight #3100 — Fort St. John to Calgary, rows 13 to 19

— Fort St. John to Calgary, rows 13 to 19 Aug. 25: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 30 to 34

— Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 30 to 34 Aug. 25: Air Canada Flight #128 —Vancouver to Toronto, rows 24 to 32

—Vancouver to Toronto, rows 24 to 32 Aug. 24: WestJet Flight #165 , Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 3 to 9

, Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 3 to 9 Aug. 24: Flair Flight #8711 — Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 12 to 18

— Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 12 to 18 Aug. 24: WestJet Flight #138 — Vancouver to Edmonton

— Vancouver to Edmonton Aug. 23: Air Canada Flight #8569 — Regina to Vancouver

— Regina to Vancouver Aug. 23: Air Transat Flight #932 — Toronto to Vancouver

— Toronto to Vancouver Aug. 23: Swoop Flight #141 — Hamilton to Abbotsford, rows 17 to 23

— Hamilton to Abbotsford, rows 17 to 23 Aug. 23: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 19 to 25

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 19 to 25 Aug. 22: Tahiti Nui Flight #68 — Vancouver to Paris

— Vancouver to Paris Aug. 22: Tahiti Nui Flight #68 — Tahiti to Vancouver

— Tahiti to Vancouver Aug. 22: Air Transat Flight #931 —Vancouver to Toronto, rows 13 to19

—Vancouver to Toronto, rows 13 to19 Aug. 21: Air Canada Flight #8570 — Vancouver to Regina, rows 13 to 19

— Vancouver to Regina, rows 13 to 19 Aug. 21: WestJet Flight #706 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 22 to 28

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 22 to 28 Aug. 21: Aeromexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver, rows 17 to 23

— Mexico City to Vancouver, rows 17 to 23 Aug. 21: Air Canada Flight #8212 — Prince George to Vancouver, rows 6 to 12

— Prince George to Vancouver, rows 6 to 12 Aug. 21: KLM Flight #681 — Amsterdam to Vancouver

— Amsterdam to Vancouver Aug. 18: Air Canada Flight #214 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Aug. 18: WestJet Flight #3355 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 8 to 14

— Vancouver to Victoria, rows 8 to 14 Aug. 18: Air Canada Flight #007 — Vancouver to Hong Kong, rows 21 to 27

— Vancouver to Hong Kong, rows 21 to 27 Aug. 18: Air Canada Flight #305 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 24 to 30

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 24 to 30 Aug. 18: WestJet Flight #3387 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows unknown

— Calgary to Kelowna, rows unknown Aug. 17: Alaska Airlines Flight #3304 — Seattle to Vancouver, rows 12 to 18

— Seattle to Vancouver, rows 12 to 18 Aug. 17: Swoop Flight #235 — Edmonton to Abbotsford, rows 3 to 9

— Edmonton to Abbotsford, rows 3 to 9 Aug. 17: Air Canada Flight #122 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Aug. 17: Air Canada Flight #106 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 20 to 26

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 20 to 26 Aug. 16: Air Canada Flight #303 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 35 to 41

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 35 to 41 Aug. 16: All Nippon Airways Flight #115 — Vancouver to Tokyo, rows 35 to 41

— Vancouver to Tokyo, rows 35 to 41 Aug. 15: Air Canada Flight #112 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 18 to 24

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 18 to 24 Aug. 13: Swoop Flight #200 — Abbotsford to Edmonton, rows 25 to 31

— Abbotsford to Edmonton, rows 25 to 31 Aug. 14: WestJet Flight #196 — Victoria to Calgary

— Victoria to Calgary Aug. 14: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows unknown

— Delhi to Vancouver, rows unknown Aug. 13: Air Canada Flight #344 — Vancouver to Ottawa, rows 12 to16

— Vancouver to Ottawa, rows 12 to16 Aug. 13: WestJet Flight #706 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 22 to 28

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 22 to 28 Aug. 11: Air Canada Flight #116 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 39 to 45

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 39 to 45 Aug. 11: WestJet Flight #720 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4 to 11

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4 to 11 Aug. 10: Air Canada Flight #214 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows unknown

— Vancouver to Calgary, rows unknown Aug. 10: Air Canada Flight #296 — Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 26 to 32

— Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 26 to 32 Aug. 10: Air Canada Flight #295 — Winnipeg to Vancouver, rows 12 to 15

— Winnipeg to Vancouver, rows 12 to 15 Aug. 10: Air Canada Flight #116 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 7 to 13

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 7 to 13 Aug. 10: WestJet Flight #720 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 24 to 30

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 24 to 30 Aug. 10: WestJet Flight #141 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 17 to 23

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 17 to 23 Aug. 9: WestJet Flight #136 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 5 to 11

— Vancouver to Calgary, rows 5 to 11 Aug. 9: WestJet Flight #171 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23 to 29

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23 to 29 Aug. 9: Air China Flight #992 — Vancouver to Hohhot, rows 55 to 61

— Vancouver to Hohhot, rows 55 to 61 Aug. 9: Air Canada Flight #243 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 2 to 4 and 12 to 15

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 2 to 4 and 12 to 15 Aug. 9: Air India Flight #1143 — New Delhi to Vancouver

— New Delhi to Vancouver Aug. 9: Lufthansa Airline Flight #492 (AC9101) — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 36 to 40

— Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 36 to 40 Aug. 9: Air Canada Flight #8328 — Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 21 to 27

— Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 21 to 27 Aug. 8: Philippine Airlines Flight #116 — Manila to Vancouver, rows 56 to 62

— Manila to Vancouver, rows 56 to 62 Aug. 8: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 18 to 23

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 18 to 23 Aug. 8: WestJet Flight #123 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 25 to 30

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 25 to 30 Aug. 7: Air Canada Flight #122 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Aug. 7: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 35 to 41

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 35 to 41 Aug. 7: WestJet Flight #461 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows 5 to 11

— Calgary to Kelowna, rows 5 to 11 Aug 7: Aeromexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver, rows 14 to 20

— Mexico City to Vancouver, rows 14 to 20 Aug. 5: Lufthansa Airline Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 19 to 25

— Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 19 to 25 Aug. 5: Air Canada Flight # 296 — Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 14 to 20

— Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 14 to 20 Aug. 6: Flair Airlines Flight# 8101 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 19 to 25

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 19 to 25 Aug. 3: Flair Airline Flight #8101 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 20 to 26

— Vancouver to Calgary, rows 20 to 26 Aug. 3: Air Canada Flight #561 — San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24

— San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24 Aug. 3: KLM Airline Flight #682 – Vancouver to Amsterdam, rows 38 to 44

– Vancouver to Amsterdam, rows 38 to 44 Aug. 3: WestJet Flight #720 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4 to 10

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4 to 10 Aug. 3: WestJet Flight #714 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 7 to 13

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 7 to 13 Aug. 3: Air Canada Flight #224 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 20 to 26

— Vancouver to Calgary, rows 20 to 26 Aug. 3: Swoop Flight #235 — Edmonton to Abbotsford, rows 1 to 7

— Edmonton to Abbotsford, rows 1 to 7 Aug. 3: WestJet Flight #720 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4 to 10

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4 to 10 Aug. 3: WestJet Flight 714 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 7 to 13