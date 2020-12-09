List of recent flights through British Columbia with COVID-19 exposures

Global News is tracking reported potential COVID-19 exposures on flights through British Columbia’s airports.
Since March 27, health officials have not directly contacted travellers who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus on a flight, and have instead published updates listing exposure events.
In some cases, seating rows where potential exposures have occurred are listed. In such cases, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says passengers seated in those rows are considered to be at higher risk.
In most cases, health officials say exposure events are low risk, but anyone present during specified dates and times should monitor themselves for symptoms.
Anyone who does develop symptoms is urged to arrange for testing immediately and self-isolate.
Global News will update this list regularly.
December
Arrivals (Domestic)
- Dec. 4: Air Canada Flight #305 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 1-3
- Dec. 3: WestJet Flight #141 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 5-11
- Dec. 2: Air Canada Flight #241 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 20 to 26
- Dec. 1: WestJet Flight #3171 — Calgary to Comox, rows 16 to 19
- Dec. 1 WestJet Flight #141 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 12 to 18
- Dec. 1: WestJet Flight #3185 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 12 to 18
- Dec. 1: Air Canada Flight #8577 — Saskatoon to Vancouver, rows 19 to 25
Arrivals (International)
- Dec. 4: Aeromexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver
Departures (Domestic)
- Dec. 1: WestJet Flight #3185 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 12 to 18
Departures (International)
- Dec. 1: Delta Flight #3569 — Vancouver to Seattle
November
Arrivals (Domestic)
- Nov. 30: Air Canada Flight #111 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 34 to 40
- Nov. 28: Air Canada Flight #111 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 16 to 21
- Nov. 28: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 1 to 5
- Nov. 28: WestJet Flight #3342 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows 7 to 13
- Nov. 27: Air Canada Flight #241 — Edmonton to Vancouver
- Nov. 26: Flair Flight #8513 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 26-32
- Nov. 24: WestJet Flight #3342 — Calgary to Kelowna
- Nov. 23: WestJet Flight #3101 — Calgary to Fort St. John
- Nov. 23: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver
- Nov. 20: Delta Flight #7131 — Toronto to Vancouver
- Nov. 17: Air Canada Flight #225 — Calgary to Vancouver
- Nov. 17: Air Canada Flight #241 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 14 to 20
- Nov. 16: Swoop Flight #207 — Edmonton to Abbotsford
- Nov. 27: Air Canada Flight #8417 — Kelowna to Vancouver, rows 8 to 14
- Nov. 26: Air Canada Flight #121 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 22 to 28
- Nov. 26: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8081 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 4 to 19
- Nov. 23: WestJet Flight #3349 — Edmonton to Victoria, rows 8-14
- Nov. 21: Air Canada Flight #331 — Montreal to Vancouver
- Nov. 20: Flair Flight #8102 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 9 to 15
- Nov. 20: WestJet Flight #119 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 4 to 10
- Nov. 20: WestJet Flight #3171 — Calgary to Comox, rows 3 to 9
- Nov. 19: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 18-21
- Nov. 19: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8081 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 1-5
- Nov. 19: Air Canada Flight #225 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 13 to 19
- Nov. 18: Air Canada Flight #8075 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 11 to 17
- Nov. 18: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 33-39
- Nov. 18: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8247 — Terrace to Vancouver, rows 12-18
- Nov. 18: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8239 — Terrace to Vancouver, rows 6-12
- Nov. 18: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8261 — Vancouver to Nanaimo, rows 4-10
- Nov. 18: Air Canada/Jazz #8265 — Vancouver to Nanaimo, rows 12-18
- Nov. 18: WestJet Flight #3106 — Terrace to Vancouver, rows 1-6
- Nov. 16: Air Canada Flight #341 — Ottawa to Vancouver, rows 23-29
- Nov. 16: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8280 — Vancouver to Prince Rupert, rows 9-12
- Nov. 16: Swoop Flight #109 — Hamilton to Abbotsford, rows 15-21
- Nov. 16: Swoop Flight #406 — Toronto to Abbotsford, rows 18-24
- Nov. 15: WestJet Flight #491 — Calgary to Comox, rows 4-10
- Nov. 15: Flair Flight #8512 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 2-8
- Nov. 15: WestJet Flight #195 — Calgary to Victoria
- Nov. 15: Air North Flight #573 — Whitehorse to Vancouver, rows 1-5
- Nov. 13: WestJet Flight #133 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 3-9
- Nov. 13: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8571 — Regina to Vancouver, rows 18-24
- Nov. 12: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8183 — Vancouver to Fort St. John, rows 5-11
- Nov. 12: Air Canada Flight #241 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23-29
- Nov. 12: Air Canada Flight #225 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 16 to 22
- Nov. 11: WestJet Flight #3320 — Vancouver to Kelowna, rows 6-12
- Nov. 11: WestJet Flight #711 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 10-16
- Nov. 11: North Cariboo Air Flight #1541 — Terrace to Kelowna
- Nov. 10: Air Canada Flight #239 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23-29
- Nov. 10: Air Canada Flight #8201 — Vancouver to Prince George, rows 1-7
- Nov. 10: Air Canada Flight #8571 — Regina to Vancouver, rows 13-19
- Nov. 10: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 41-45
- Nov. 9: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver
- Nov. 9: WestJet Flight #3342 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows 16-20
- Nov. 9: WestJet Flight #129 — Calgary to Vancouver — rows 1-7 & 16-22
- Nov. 9: Air Canada Flight #215 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 23-29
- Nov. 9: WestJet Flight #129 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 1 to 7 and 15 to 21
- Nov. 9: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 31-35
- Nov. 9: Air Canada Flight #241 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23-29
- Nov. 9: Air Canada Flight #311 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 29-35
- Nov. 9: Flair Airlines Flight #8187 — Edmonton to Kelowna, rows 11 to 17
- Nov. 9: Flair Flight #8102 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 13-19
- Nov. 8: WestJet Flight #133 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 22-28
- Nov. 8: Air Canada Flight #221 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 16-22
- Nov. 7: Flair Flight #8418 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 10-16
- Nov. 6: Swoop Flight #109 — Hamilton to Abbotsford, rows 21-27
- Nov. 6: Air Canada Flight #8194 — Vancouver to Kamloops, rows 3-7
- Nov. 5: Flair Flight #8186 — Winnipeg to Kelowna, rows 18-24
- Nov. 5: WestJet Flight #0129 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 4 to 10
- Nov. 4: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 31-35
- Nov. 3: Air Canada Flight #305 — Montreal to Vancouver
- Nov. 2: WestJet Flight #183 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows 2-8
- Nov. 2: Air Canada Flight #103 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 19 to 25
- Nov. 2: Air Canada Flight #8075 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 11 to 17
- Nov. 2: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8069 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 7 to 13
- Nov. 2: Flair Flight #8187 — Prince George to Edmonton, rows 26 to 32
- Nov. 2: Swoop Flight #109 — Hamilton to Abbotsford, rows 15-21
- Nov. 2: Swoop Flight #406 — Toronto to Abbotsford, rows 25-31
- Nov. 2: WestJet Flight #711 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 14-20
- Nov. 2: Air Canada Flight #8075 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 11-17
- Nov. 2: Air Canada Flight #103 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 19-25
- Nov. 2: Air Canada Flight #8069 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 7-13
Arrivals (International)
- Nov. 26: United Airline / SkyWest Flight #5436 – San Francisco to Vancouver
- Nov. 25: United Airlines Flight #1641 — Denver to Vancouver, rows 27 to 33
- Nov. 25: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver
- Nov. 22: Aeromexico Flight #696, Mexico City to Vancouver
- Nov. 22: Air Canada Flight #45 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 32-38
- Nov. 21: United Airlines Flight #5312 — San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 19-25
- Nov. 19: United Airlines Flight #5312 — San Francisco to Vancouver
- Nov.18: United Airlines Flight #5436 — San Francisco to Vancouver
- Nov.16: United Airlines Flight #5312 — San Francisco to Vancouver
- Nov. 14: Air Canada Flight #561 — San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 12-17
- Nov. 13: Air India Flight #185 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 3-9
- Nov. 12: Air Canada Flight #885 — London to Vancouver
- Nov. 11: Alaska Airlines Flight #3304 — Seattle to Vancouver
- Nov. 10: Air Canada / Jazz #1811 — Portland to Vancouver
- Nov. 9: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 31-37
- Nov. 9: Air Canada/Sky Regional #7724 — Houston to Vancouver, rows 4 & 12-16
- Nov. 7: Air Canada Flight #1055 — Phoenix to Vancouver, rows 19-25
- Nov. 6: Air Canada Flight # 45 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 18-21
- Nov. 6: Air Canada Flight #551 — Los Angeles to Vancouver, rows 12-15
- Nov. 4: Air Canada Flight #45 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 21-27
- Nov. 4: United Airlines #1641 — Denver to Vancouver, rows 22 to 27
- Nov. 3: Air Canada Flight #855 — London to Vancouver, rows 20 to 26
- Nov. 2: Air Canada Flight #855 — London to Vancouver, rows 39-45
- Nov. 2: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 33-37
- Nov. 2: United Airlines Flight #1641 — Denver to Vancouver
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Departures (Domestic)
- Nov. 29: WestJet Encore Flight #3210 — Comox to Calgary, rows 7 to 13
- Nov. 26: Air Canada Flight #8081 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 4 to 10
- Nov. 24: Air Canada Flight #234 — Vancouver to Edmonton
- Nov. 21: Air Canada Flight #106 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 32 to 38
- Nov. 19: WestJet Flight #188 — Kelowna to Calgary
- Nov. 18: WestJet Flight #202— Vancouver to Calgary, rows 13 to 19
- Nov. 18: WestJet Flight #126 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 1-6
- Nov. 17: Air Canada Flight #202 — Vancouver to Calgary
- Nov. 14: WestJet Flight #706 — Vancouver to Toronto
- Nov. 13: Air Canada Flight #222 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 22-28
- Nov. 12: Air Canada Flight #554 — Vancouver to Los Angeles, rows 21-27
- Nov. 10: Air Canada Flight #302 — Vancouver to Montreal, rows 32-36
- Nov. 10: Air Canada Flight #114 — Vancouver to Toronto
- Nov. 9: Air Canada/Jazz Flight #8572 — Vancouver to Regina, rows 13-19
- Nov. 6: Air Canada Flight #114 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 18-21
- Nov. 5: Swoop Flight #118 — Abbotsford to Hamilton
- Nov. 4: Air Canada Flight #106 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 31-35
- Nov. 1: Air Canada Flight #314 — Vancouver to Montreal
Departures (International)
- Nov. 27: Air Canada Flight #0044 — Vancouver to Delhi
- Nov. 25: Cathay Pacific Flight #865 — Vancouver to Hong Kong, rows 29 to 35
- Nov. 23: Air Canada Flight #854 — Vancouver to London, rows 40 to 46
- Nov. 12: Air Canada Flight #554 — Vancouver to Los Angeles, rows 21-27
- Nov. 9: Air Canada Flight #44 — Vancouver to Delhi, rows 34-40
- Nov. 1: Air India Flight #186 — Vancouver to Delhi
October
Arrivals (Domestic)
- Nov. 23: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 1 to 7
- Nov. 22: Air Canda Flight # 311 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 17 to 26
- Nov. 22: Air Canda Flight # 1136 — Kelowna to Vancouver, rows 12 to 17
- Nov. 22: WestJet Flight #139 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 2 to 8
- Nov. 22: WestJet Flight #3455 — Calgary to Abbotsford, rows 14 to 19
- Nov. 21: Air Canda Flight # 311 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 19 to 25
- Nov. 20: Air Canda Flight # 311 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 12-16 and 25-31
- Oct. 30: WestJet Flight #183 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows 12 to 18
- Oct. 30: WestJet Flight #227 — Calgary to Victoria, rows 4-10
- Oct. 29: WestJet Flight #183 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows 9 to 15
- Oct. 28: Flair Flight #8137 — Winnipeg to Kelowna, rows 7 to 13
- Oct. 28: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 4-8
- Oct. 28: WestJet Flight #253 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows 19-25
- Oct. 26: Air Canada Flight #301 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 34-38
- Oct. 26: WestJet Flight #711 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 23-29
- Oct. 25: Air Canada Flight #107 — Toronto to Vancouver
- Oct. 24: Air Canada Flight #215 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 24-29
- Oct. 24: Air Canada Flight #8198 — Vancouver to Kamloops, rows 8-14
- Oct. 23: Air Canada Flight #251 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 25-29
- Oct. 23: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 26-30
- Oct. 23: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 19-25
- Oct. 23: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 4-10
- Oct. 22: Air Canada Flight #225 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 16-22
- Oct. 22: WestJet Flight #3315 — Calgary to Comox, rows 6-12
- Oct. 22: WestJet Flight #711 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 16 to 22
- Oct. 21: Air Canada Flight #103 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 27-30
- Oct. 21: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 21-25
- Oct. 21: Air Canada Flight #219 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 22-26
- Oct. 21: Air Canada Flight #295 — Winnipeg to Vancouver, rows 17-21
- Oct. 20: WestJet Flight #3171 — Calgary to Comox, rows 6-12
- Oct. 20: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 31-37
- Oct. 19: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 18-21
- Oct. 19: Swoop Flight #107 — Hamilton to Abbotsford, rows 20 to 26
- Oct. 18: Flair Flight #8186 — Edmonton to Prince George, rows 2-6
- Oct. 18: Air Canada Flight #8209 — Vancouver to Prince George
- Oct. 18: Air Canada Flight #8575 — Saskatoon to Vancouver
- Oct. 18: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 26-30
- Oct. 18: Air Canada Flight #8422 — Vancouver to Kelowna, rows 8-12
- Oct. 18: Air Canada Flight #299 — Winnipeg to Vancouver, rows 22-28
- Oct. 17: Air Canada Flight #305 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 34-39
- Oct. 17: WestJet Flight #139 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 1-7
- Oct. 16: WestJet Flight #714 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 17-23
- Oct. 16: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 2-8
- Oct. 15: Air Canada Flight #8187 — Vancouver to Fort St. John, rows 2-6
- Oct. 15: Air Canada Flight #195 — Toronto to Victoria, rows 17-23
- Oct. 14: WestJet Flight #637 — Calgary to Abbotsford, rows 9-15
- Oct. 14: Air Canada Flight #299 — Winnipeg to Vancouver, rows 21-27
- Oct 14: Air Canada Flight #241 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 24 to 28
- Oct. 12: Flair Flight #8513 — Saskatoon to Vancouver, rows 13 to 22
- Oct. 11: WestJet Flight #141 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 1-6
- Oct. 11: WestJet Flight #195 — Calgary to Victoria, rows 1 to 7
- Oct. 10: WestJet Flight #3255 — Edmonton to Kelowna, rows 13-19
- Oct. 10: WestJet Flight #195 — Calgary to Victoria, rows 5 to 11
- Oct. 9: Air Canada Flight #115 – Toronto to Vancouver, rows 1 to 4
- Oct. 8: Air Canada/ Jazz Flight #8241 — Terrace to Vancouver, rows 13 to 17
- Oct. 7: Air Canada flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 18 to 22
- Oct. 7: Air Canada Flight #311 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24
- Oct. 5: Air Transat Flight #770 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 25 to 31
- Oct. 4: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 23 to 29
- Oct. 3: Air Canada Flight #305 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 39 to 45
- Oct. 2: Swoop Flight #107 — Hamilton to Abbotsford
- Oct. 1: Air Transat Flight #770 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 11 to 17
Departures (Domestic)
- Oct. 30: Swoop Flight #118 — Abbotsford to Hamilton, rows 6-12 and rows 17-23
- Oct. 28: Flair Flight #8417 — Vancouver to Toronto
- Oct. 26: WestJet Flight #3172 — Comox to Calgary, rows 3-9
- Oct. 26: Air Canada Flight #222 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 12 to 16
- Oct. 25: Air Canada Flight #226 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 15-21
- Oct. 25: Air Canada Flight #118 — Vancouver to Toronto
- Oct. 25: Air Canada Flight #192 — Victoria to Toronto, rows 1-4
- Oct. 25: Air Canada Fight #248 — Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 16-22
- Oct. 24: Air Canada Flight #192 — Victoria to Toronto, rows 26-32
- Oct. 23: Air Canada Flight #314 — Vancouver to Montreal, rows 18-24
- Oct. 22: WestJet Flight #3287 — Vancouver to Prince George, rows 3 to 9
- Oct. 20: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 31-3
- Oct. 19: Air Canada Flight #8484 — Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 7-13
- Oct. 12: Flair Flight #8186 — Kelowna to Edmonton, rows 24-30
- Oct. 10: WestJet Flight #182 — Kelowna to Calgary
- Oct. 8: Air Canada Flight #242 — Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 4 and 12 to 16
- Oct. 2: Air Canada Flight #116 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 12 to 14
- Oct. 1: West Jet Flight #132 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 14 to 20
Arrivals (International)
- Oct. 31: Air Canada Flight #855 — London to Vancouver
- Oct. 30: Air Canada Flight #551 — Los Angeles to Vancouver, rows 20 to 26
- Oct. 28: Air Canada Flight #551 — Los Angeles to Vancouver, rows 22-28
- Oct. 25: Air Canada Flight #855 — London to Vancouver, rows 18-23
- Oct. 23: Air Canada Flight #8229 — Phoenix, Az. to Vancouver
- Oct. 20: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 25-27
- Oct. 19: United Airlines Flight #466 — Denver to Vancouver
- Oct. 16: Alaska Airlines Flight #3302 — Seattle to Vancouver, rows 1-3
- Oct. 16: KLM Flight #681 — Amsterdam to Vancouver, rows 39-44
- Oct. 16: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 18-24
- Oct. 14: Aeromexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver
- Oct. 12: Delta Flight #3702 — Seattle to Vancouver
- Oct. 12: KLM Flight #681 — Amsterdam to Vancouver
- Oct. 7: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver
- Oct. 4: Air Canada / Lufthansa Flight #9101/492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 35 to 39
- Oct. 1: Philippine Airlines Flight #5116 — Manila to Toronto via Vancouver, rows 65 to 71
- Oct. 1: Lufthansa Airlines Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver
- Oct. 1: Air Canada Airlines Flight #250 — Frankfurt to Vancouver
September
Arrivals (Domestic)
- Sept. 30: Air Canada Flight #115 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 24 to 28
- Sept. 28: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 37 to 41
- Sept. 28 WestJet Flight #171 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23 to 29
- Sept. 27: Air Canada Flight #115 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 23 to 27
- Sept. 27: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 4 to 10
- Sept. 26: Air Canada Flight #115 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 23 to 27
- Sept. 25: Air Canada Flight #45 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 32 to 39
- Sept. 25: Air Canada Flight #303 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 28 to 34
- Sept. 25: Air Canada Flight #8261 — Vancouver to Nanaimo, rows 1 to 7
- Sept. 25: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 1 to 7
- Sept. 24: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 20 to 24
- Sept. 23: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 15 to 21
- Sept. 23: Air Canada Flight #195 — Toronto to Victoria, rows 29 to 32
- Sept. 23 Air Canada Flight #8418 — Vancouver to Kelowna
- Sept. 22: Air Canada Flight #304 — Vancouver to Montreal, rows 22 to 28
- Sept. 21: Air Canada Flight #311 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 18 to 22
- Sept. 20: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 31 to 33
- Sept. 19: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 31 to 35
- Sept. 19: Air Canada Flight #303 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 4 to 8
- Sept. 18: Air Canada Flight #122 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 13 to 9
- Sept. 17: WestJet Flight #706 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 2 to 8
- Sept. 17: WestJet Flight #725 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 22 to 28
- Sept. 17: Air Canada Flight #172 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 35 to 41
- Sept. 17: Air Transat Flight #932 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 4 to 9
- Sept. 16: WestJet Flight #3111 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows 6 to12
- Sept. 16: WestJet Flight #133 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 23 to 29
- Sept. 15: Air Canada Flight #107 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 27 to 30
- Sept. 14: Flair Airlines Flight #8156 — Vancouver to Regina, rows 8-14
- Sept. 13: WestJet Flight #709 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 19 to 25
- Sept. 13: Air Canada Flight #127 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 18 to 21
- Sept. 13: WestJet Flight #711 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24
- Sept. 13: Air Canada Flight #112 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 36 to 40
- Sept. 12: WestJet Flight #720 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4 to 10
- Sept. 12: WestJet Flight #711 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 7 to 13
- Sept. 11: Air Canada Flight #8323 — Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 31 to 34 and 38 to 46
- Sept. 11: WestJet Flight #133 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 23 to 29
- Sept. 10: WestJet Flight #138 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 7 to 13
- Sept. 10: Swoop Airlines Flight #200 — Abbotsford to Edmonton, rows 9 to 15
- Sept. 10: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 26 to 32
- Sept. 9: Air Canada Flight #242 — Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 18 to 24
- Sept. 9: Air Canada Flight #108 — Vancouver to Toronto
- Sept. 9: Air Canada Flight #122 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 30 to 34 and 38 to 41
- Sept. 8: Air Canada Flight #116 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 15 to 21
- Sept. 8: Air Canada Flight #112 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 15 to 21
- Sept. 8: Air Transat Flight #932 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 5 to 9
- Sept. 7: WestJet Flight #112 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 4 to10
- Sept. 6: Air Canada Flight #305 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 38 to 42
- Sept. 6: Air Transat Flight #771 — Vancouver to Montreal
- Sept. 5: Flair Flight #8101 — Vancouver to Edmonton
- Sept. 5: Air Transat Flight #771 — Vancouver to Montreal, rows 32 to 38
- Sept. 5: Air Canada Flight #195 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 1 to 4
- Sept. 4: Air Canada Flight #242 — Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 22 to 28
- Sept. 4: Air Canada #122 – Vancouver to Toronto
- Sept. 3: Flair Flight #8513 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 14 to 20
- Sept. 3: Air Canada Flight #116 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 61 to 65
- Sept. 3: Air Canada #122 – Vancouver to Toronto
- Sept. 1: Air Canada Flight #107, Toronto to Vancouver, rows 35 to 41
- Sept. 1: Air Canada #224 – Vancouver to Calgary
- Sept. 1: Air Canada #306 – Vancouver to Montreal
Arrivals (International)
- Sept. 30: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver
- Sept. 27: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver
- Sept. 27: KLM flight #681 — Amsterdam to Vancouver
- Sept. 27: Aeromexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver
- Sept. 25: Air Canada Flight #45 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 32 to 39
- Sept. 23: Air Canada Flight #855 — London to Vancouver
- Sept. 21: Nippon Airways flight #116 — Tokyo to Vancouver, rows 33 to 39
- Sept. 20: Delta flight #3702 — Seattle to Vancouver
- Sept. 18: Air Canada Flight #45 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 12 to14 and 31 to 33
- Sept. 16: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver
- Sept. 14: Air Canada Flight #575 — Los Angeles to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24
- Sept. 13: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 20 to 26
- Sept. 11: Aeromexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver
- Sept. 11: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 32 to 36
- Sept. 10: Air India Flight #1143 — New Delhi to Vancouver
- Sept. 10: Air Philippines Flight #116 — Manila to Vancouver, rows 46 to 52
- Sept. 9: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 30 to 36
- Sept. 6: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver
- Sept. 5: United Airlines Flight #5747 — San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 1 to 4
- Sept. 4: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver
- Sept. 3: United Airlines Flight #5351 — San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24
- Sept. 2: Aeromexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver, rows 5 to 11
- Sept. 1: Lufthansa Flight #492, Frankfurt to Vancouver
- Sept. 1: United Airlines Flight #U375 — San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 22 to 28
Departures (International)
- Sept. 15: Korean Air Lines Flight #72 — Vancouver to Incheon, rows 36 to 42
August
- Aug. 31: Air Canada Flight #575 — Los Angeles to Vancouver, rows 15 to 21
- Aug. 31: Air Canada Flight #123 — Toronto to Vancouver, rows 31 to 37
- Aug. 30: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver
- Aug. 30: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 33 to 37
- Aug. 30: Air Canada Flight #295 — Winnipeg to Vancouver
- Aug. 30: Air Canada #241 – Edmonton to Vancouver
- Aug. 30: WestJet Flight #709 — Toronto to Vancouver
- Aug. 30: Air Canada Flight #251 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24
- Aug. 29: Air Transat FLight #931 — Vancouver to Toronto
- Aug. 29: Flair Flight #8417 — Vancouver to Fort McMurray, rows 15 to 21
- Aug. 28: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver
- Aug. 28: Air Canada Flight #122 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 18 to 22
- Aug. 28: Swoop #235 – Edmonton to Abbotsford
- Aug. 27: Air Canada #314 – Vancouver to Montreal
- Aug. 27: Swoop #200 – Abbotsford to Edmonton
- Aug. 26: WestJet Flight #164 — Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 19 to 25
- Aug. 26: KLM Flight #681 — Amsterdam to Vancouver
- Aug. 26: Air Canada Flight #210— Vancouver to Calgary
- Aug. 26: Air India Flight #1134 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 36 to 42
- Aug. 26: WestJet Flight #3100 — Fort St. John to Calgary, rows 13 to 19
- Aug. 25: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 30 to 34
- Aug. 25: Air Canada Flight #128 —Vancouver to Toronto, rows 24 to 32
- Aug. 24: WestJet Flight #165, Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 3 to 9
- Aug. 24: Flair Flight #8711 — Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 12 to 18
- Aug. 24: WestJet Flight #138 — Vancouver to Edmonton
- Aug. 23: Air Canada Flight #8569 — Regina to Vancouver
- Aug. 23: Air Transat Flight #932 — Toronto to Vancouver
- Aug. 23: Swoop Flight #141 — Hamilton to Abbotsford, rows 17 to 23
- Aug. 23: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 19 to 25
- Aug. 22: Tahiti Nui Flight #68 — Vancouver to Paris
- Aug. 22: Tahiti Nui Flight #68 — Tahiti to Vancouver
- Aug. 22: Air Transat Flight #931 —Vancouver to Toronto, rows 13 to19
- Aug. 21: Air Canada Flight #8570 — Vancouver to Regina, rows 13 to 19
- Aug. 21: WestJet Flight #706 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 22 to 28
- Aug. 21: Aeromexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver, rows 17 to 23
- Aug. 21: Air Canada Flight #8212 — Prince George to Vancouver, rows 6 to 12
- Aug. 21: KLM Flight #681 — Amsterdam to Vancouver
- Aug. 18: Air Canada Flight #214 — Vancouver to Calgary
- Aug. 18: WestJet Flight #3355 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 8 to 14
- Aug. 18: Air Canada Flight #007 — Vancouver to Hong Kong, rows 21 to 27
- Aug. 18: Air Canada Flight #305 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 24 to 30
- Aug. 18: WestJet Flight #3387— Calgary to Kelowna, rows unknown
- Aug. 17: Alaska Airlines Flight #3304 — Seattle to Vancouver, rows 12 to 18
- Aug. 17: Swoop Flight #235 — Edmonton to Abbotsford, rows 3 to 9
- Aug. 17: Air Canada Flight #122 — Vancouver to Toronto
- Aug. 17: Air Canada Flight #106 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 20 to 26
- Aug. 16: Air Canada Flight #303 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 35 to 41
- Aug. 16: All Nippon Airways Flight #115 — Vancouver to Tokyo, rows 35 to 41
- Aug. 15: Air Canada Flight #112 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 18 to 24
- Aug. 13: Swoop Flight #200 — Abbotsford to Edmonton, rows 25 to 31
- Aug. 14: WestJet Flight #196 — Victoria to Calgary
- Aug. 14: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows unknown
- Aug. 13: Air Canada Flight #344— Vancouver to Ottawa, rows 12 to16
- Aug. 13: WestJet Flight #706— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 22 to 28
- Aug. 11: Air Canada Flight #116 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 39 to 45
- Aug. 11: WestJet Flight #720 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4 to 11
- Aug. 10: Air Canada Flight #214— Vancouver to Calgary, rows unknown
- Aug. 10: Air Canada Flight #296 — Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 26 to 32
- Aug. 10: Air Canada Flight #295 — Winnipeg to Vancouver, rows 12 to 15
- Aug. 10: Air Canada Flight #116 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 7 to 13
- Aug. 10: WestJet Flight #720 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 24 to 30
- Aug. 10: WestJet Flight #141 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 17 to 23
- Aug. 9: WestJet Flight #136— Vancouver to Calgary, rows 5 to 11
- Aug. 9: WestJet Flight #171— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23 to 29
- Aug. 9: Air China Flight #992 — Vancouver to Hohhot, rows 55 to 61
- Aug. 9: Air Canada Flight #243 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 2 to 4 and 12 to 15
- Aug. 9: Air India Flight #1143 — New Delhi to Vancouver
- Aug. 9: Lufthansa Airline Flight #492 (AC9101)— Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 36 to 40
- Aug. 9: Air Canada Flight #8328 — Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 21 to 27
- Aug. 8: Philippine Airlines Flight #116 — Manila to Vancouver, rows 56 to 62
- Aug. 8: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 18 to 23
- Aug. 8: WestJet Flight #123 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 25 to 30
- Aug. 7: Air Canada Flight #122 — Vancouver to Toronto
- Aug. 7: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 35 to 41
- Aug. 7: WestJet Flight #461 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows 5 to 11
- Aug 7: Aeromexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver, rows 14 to 20
- Aug. 5: Lufthansa Airline Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 19 to 25
- Aug. 5: Air Canada Flight # 296— Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 14 to 20
- Aug. 6: Flair Airlines Flight# 8101— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 19 to 25
- Aug. 3: Flair Airline Flight #8101— Vancouver to Calgary, rows 20 to 26
- Aug. 3: Air Canada Flight #561— San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24
- Aug. 3: KLM Airline Flight #682– Vancouver to Amsterdam, rows 38 to 44
- Aug. 3: WestJet Flight #720 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4 to 10
- Aug. 3: WestJet Flight #714 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 7 to 13
- Aug. 3: Air Canada Flight #224 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 20 to 26
- Aug. 3: Swoop Flight #235 — Edmonton to Abbotsford, rows 1 to 7
- Aug. 3: WestJet Flight #720 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4 to 10
- Aug. 3: WestJet Flight 714 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 7 to 13
Comments