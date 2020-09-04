Favel eyeing return to Bear Clan leadership in upcoming vote

Send this page to someone via email

James Favel is hoping to regain his leadership role with the Bear Clan Patrol.

Favel, the co-founder and longtime executive director of the community organization, was ousted in late July under murky circumstances.

In a social media post Thursday, Favel announced his intentions to run for the organization’s elected director position in a vote that takes place at its annual general meeting Sept. 29.

He cited the support of community members and the thousands who signed a position to have him reinstated as giving him the strength for another run at the organization’s top job.

“It was because of your constant support, strength and encouragement that I have had the courage to stand up and fight for the organization that I love and that I wish to continue to serve with all of my heart,” he said.

The Bear Clan board confirmed to Global News that Favel has had his membership renewed and has submitted his nomination papers to the board of directors.

“All current members are eligible to register to participate and vote in the AGM,” the organization said in a statement, “and planning is well underway to ensure all members are able to do so.”

The Bear Clan Patrol was originally created in 1992 as a volunteer safety group but, after several years, discontinued its patrols. Years later, the group returned to Winnipeg streets and now operates as a registered charity.

The Bear Clan currently patrols in the North End, West End, Point Douglas and West Broadway neighbourhoods, and recently added a patrol in the Elmwood neighbourhood.

Over the years, other cities across Canada have founded their own versions of the Bear Clan Patrol.

