London, Ont., police seek help in locating missing 46-year-old

Police in London, Ont., are on the lookout for a missing 46-year-old last seen in the city’s south end on Thursday.

Police say Mark White, from London, was last seen shortly before midnight near Commissioners and Wellington Roads.

White is described as about five-foot-eight with short brown hair that’s longer on top.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with ‘Nike’ written on it in orange font. White also had on jean shorts, black socks, black shoes, carried a dark-coloured backpack and had a watch on his left wrist.

Officers say they are concerned for White’s welfare.

Anyone who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

