Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont., police seek help in locating missing 46-year-old

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted September 4, 2020 3:23 pm
Mark White, 46, of London.
Mark White, 46, of London. London Police Service

Police in London, Ont., are on the lookout for a missing 46-year-old last seen in the city’s south end on Thursday.

Police say Mark White, from London, was last seen shortly before midnight near Commissioners and Wellington Roads.

Read more: London police looking for gas station robbery suspect

White is described as about five-foot-eight with short brown hair that’s longer on top.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with ‘Nike’ written on it in orange font. White also had on jean shorts, black socks, black shoes, carried a dark-coloured backpack and had a watch on his left wrist.

Trending Stories

Officers say they are concerned for White’s welfare.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Searched suspended for hiker missing in Coquitlam
Searched suspended for hiker missing in Coquitlam
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioLondonMissingmissing personLondon PoliceMissing PersonsWellington Roadcommissioners roadMark White
Flyers
More weekly flyers