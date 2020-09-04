Menu

News

Man serving life sentence dies of suspected natural causes at Stony Mountain

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted September 4, 2020 2:51 pm
Correctional Service Canada says Roger Jackson died of apparently natural causes Thursday while serving a life sentence. File / Global News

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution appears to have died of natural causes while serving a life sentence.

It says Roger Jackson died Thursday following an illness.

According to CSC, Jackson has been incarcerated since January 1972, for second-degree murder, attempted murder, robbery, robbery with threats of violence, trafficking narcotics, use of a firearm while committing, and uttering forged documents.

Read more: Charges laid after 2 inmates stabbed at Stony Mountain Institution

Next of kin have been notified.

CSC says it will be reviewing the circumstances surrounding Jackson’s death, as is common practice whenever an inmate dies.

People living near Stony Mountain Institution question protocol after 2 inmates escape
People living near Stony Mountain Institution question protocol after 2 inmates escape
