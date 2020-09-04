Man serving life sentence dies of suspected natural causes at Stony Mountain

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution appears to have died of natural causes while serving a life sentence.
It says Roger Jackson died Thursday following an illness.
According to CSC, Jackson has been incarcerated since January 1972, for second-degree murder, attempted murder, robbery, robbery with threats of violence, trafficking narcotics, use of a firearm while committing, and uttering forged documents.
Next of kin have been notified.
CSC says it will be reviewing the circumstances surrounding Jackson’s death, as is common practice whenever an inmate dies.
