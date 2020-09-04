Menu

Traffic

Winnipeggers get chance to weigh in on Open Streets program with some routes set to close

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 4, 2020 12:33 pm
The City of Winnipeg is closing six of the 10 Open Streets active transportation routes set up through COVID-19.
The City of Winnipeg is closing six of the 10 Open Streets active transportation routes set up through COVID-19. Getty Images

Some of the City of Winnipeg’s Open Streets active transportation routes are coming to the end of their roads after the long weekend.

The 10 roadways were closed to vehicular traffic in the spring in an effort to encourage physical distancing and give Winnipeggers a safe way to get out of the house during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Winnipeg to keep sports fields closed, expand cycling routes during coronavirus

This week the city said six of the 10 routes will be reopened to vehicular traffic after Monday.

Cycling advocate, some city councillors support active transportation extension
Cycling advocate, some city councillors support active transportation extension

The city normally limits motor vehicle traffic on Sundays to just one block throughout the designated area on four city routes from June to September, but the program was expanded to new routes this summer.

The remaining four routes will remain in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays and holidays starting Sept. 13 until Oct. 12, the city says.

Read more: Winnipeg further expands active transportation routes, cancels giveaway weekend through coronavirus

Those routes remaining open include:

  • Lyndale Drive – Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street
  • Scotia Street – Anderson Avenue (at St. Cross Street) to Armstrong Avenue
  • Wellington Crescent – Academy Road (at Wellington Crescent) to Guelph Street
  • Wolseley Avenue – Raglan Road to Maryland Street

The city says Winnipeggers can provide input on the potential for further implementation of the Open Streets program until Sept. 7 through an online survey found on the city’s website.

New active transportation route causes some confusion
New active transportation route causes some confusion
