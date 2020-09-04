Winnipeggers get chance to weigh in on Open Streets program with some routes set to close

Send this page to someone via email

Some of the City of Winnipeg’s Open Streets active transportation routes are coming to the end of their roads after the long weekend.

The 10 roadways were closed to vehicular traffic in the spring in an effort to encourage physical distancing and give Winnipeggers a safe way to get out of the house during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week the city said six of the 10 routes will be reopened to vehicular traffic after Monday.

1:19 Cycling advocate, some city councillors support active transportation extension Cycling advocate, some city councillors support active transportation extension

The city normally limits motor vehicle traffic on Sundays to just one block throughout the designated area on four city routes from June to September, but the program was expanded to new routes this summer.

Story continues below advertisement

The remaining four routes will remain in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays and holidays starting Sept. 13 until Oct. 12, the city says.

Those routes remaining open include:

Lyndale Drive – Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street

Scotia Street – Anderson Avenue (at St. Cross Street) to Armstrong Avenue

Wellington Crescent – Academy Road (at Wellington Crescent) to Guelph Street

Wolseley Avenue – Raglan Road to Maryland Street

The city says Winnipeggers can provide input on the potential for further implementation of the Open Streets program until Sept. 7 through an online survey found on the city’s website.

1:24 New active transportation route causes some confusion New active transportation route causes some confusion