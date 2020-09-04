Manitoba patient fined for not self-isolating after positive coronavirus test

Manitoba’s top doctor says the province has had to fine a person with COVID-19 who wasn’t properly self-quarantining.

Dr. Brent Roussin says the person was fined this week after they were given specific instructions to stay away from others, but didn’t.

He said the person is from the Prairie Mountain Health region, but wouldn’t release any further about the patient.

“This serves as a reminder that if public health informs you of the requirement to self-isolate — whether that be a case or a contact to a known case — you are required to do so,” Roussin said.

1:47 Coronavirus: Manitoba unveils four-level pandemic plan and response Coronavirus: Manitoba unveils four-level pandemic plan and response

“People who develop symptoms should self isolate as soon as possible, no matter how mild they are. That includes staying home and avoiding others in your household. Don’t go to religious gatherings or gatherings with friends, school or work. Do get tested as soon as possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Those who do not comply with public health’s directions to self-isolate can face fines of up to $486 a day.

In April, a man from Gillam was charged under the public health act after police said he refused to self-isolate after being tested for COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials reported two deaths and 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday.

The new cases bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed cases reported since March to 1,264, including 457 that remain active. Since March, 16 Manitobans have died from COVID-19.

3:40 Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 20 new cases Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 20 new cases

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here