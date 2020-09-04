Menu

Comments

Health

Quebec health minister to provide update amid upward trend of COVID-19 cases

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Pedestrian wearing protective masks walk walk past a sign urging protective measure Montreal's Sainte-Catherine Street, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. The Quebec government has expressed its concern over an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the province.
Pedestrian wearing protective masks walk walk past a sign urging protective measure Montreal's Sainte-Catherine Street, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. The Quebec government has expressed its concern over an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the province. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

As Quebec continues to see an upward trend in novel coronavirus cases, the province’s health minister is expected to address the situation Friday.

Christian Dubé will be in Montreal alongside Dr. Richard Massé, an advisor with Quebec public health, to provide an update on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news conference comes one day after Premier François Legault expressed concerns about a jump in cases.

READ MORE: ‘The trend is not good,’ Legault says as Quebec sees jump in coronavirus cases

While there are no plans to tighten the province’s restrictions, Legault said he could not rule that out if the number of new infections continues to grow.

“Over the past two weeks we’ve seen an increase in confirmed cases,” he said. “We have to be prudent.”

Legault said the province could reconsider recent decisions to open bars and to allow indoor public gatherings of up to 250 people, but stressed lockdown measures would be implemented region by region.

Quebec reported 187 new cases Thursday, for a total of 62,933. The province remains the hardest hit by the health crisis and has the highest death toll in Canada at 5,767.

Numbers of COVID-19 cases in schools will soon be published: Quebec Education Minister
— With files from the Canadian Press

