Woman in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Toronto’s north end: paramedics

A woman has been critically injured after she was stabbed in Toronto’s north end Thursday evening.
A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West at around 8:30 p.m.
The spokesperson said the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s or 50s, was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.
Toronto police said officers are looking for a male suspect, who was last seen running toward Finch subway station.
Police described the suspect as being around six feet tall, having a slim build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a grey-hooded shirt or sweater and black pants or jeans.
