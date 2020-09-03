Menu

Crime

Woman in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Toronto’s north end: paramedics

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 10:34 pm
Toronto police say the stabbing happened at the corner of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Toronto police say the stabbing happened at the corner of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Global News

A woman has been critically injured after she was stabbed in Toronto’s north end Thursday evening.

A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West at around 8:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s or 50s, was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

An in-depth look at how Toronto's paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

Toronto police said officers are looking for a male suspect, who was last seen running toward Finch subway station.

Police described the suspect as being around six feet tall, having a slim build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a grey-hooded shirt or sweater and black pants or jeans.

