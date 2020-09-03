Woman in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Toronto’s north end: paramedics

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been critically injured after she was stabbed in Toronto’s north end Thursday evening.

A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West at around 8:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s or 50s, was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police said officers are looking for a male suspect, who was last seen running toward Finch subway station.

Police described the suspect as being around six feet tall, having a slim build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a grey-hooded shirt or sweater and black pants or jeans.

STABBING:

Bathurst St + Finch Av W

*8:33 pm*

– reports a male stabbed a fem

– reports susp ran towards Finch subway

– fem, bleeding from back

– police o/s investigating

– male suspect: m/brn, 6',large nose, facial hair, slim bld, gry hoodie, blk pants or jeans#GO1668470

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 4, 2020