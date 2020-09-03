Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Norfolk County OPP launch death investigation after person found on front lawn of residence

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 5:33 pm
Officers performed CPR, but were unable to resuscitate the individual. The person was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Norfolk County OPP say they’re investigating a death that happened Wednesday morning.

Officials say emergency crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to a Montclair Crescent address in Simcoe, Ont.

It was determined an unresponsive 56-year-old Norfolk County resident was located on the front lawn of a residence.

Officers performed CPR, but were unable to resuscitate the individual.

The person was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police have not yet said whether or not the death is considered suspicious.

A post-mortem exam has been scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing.

— More to come.

