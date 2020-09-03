New Brunswick to provide Thursday update on its return-to-school plan

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set to provide an update regarding the 2020-21 school year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the past, the province has provided updates on classroom bubbles, blended learning methods and extracurricular activities, but this time the province did not say what topics will be discussed at the Thursday briefing.

The province also noted that staff from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development will be participating.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m., and will be livestreamed on our website.

