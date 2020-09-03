Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

New Brunswick to provide Thursday update on its return-to-school plan

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 1:26 pm

New Brunswick is set to provide an update regarding the 2020-21 school year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the past, the province has provided updates on classroom bubbles, blended learning methods and extracurricular activities, but this time the province did not say what topics will be discussed at the Thursday briefing.

READ MORE: New Brunswick’s top doc says parents should ‘stay calm’ and take return to school ‘day by day’

The province also noted that staff from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development will be participating.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m., and will be livestreamed on our website.

