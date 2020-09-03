Menu

Health

15 new Salmonella cases reported in Canada linked to U.S. peaches

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2020 11:03 am
Several illnesses in Canada are being linked to U.S.-grown peaches.
Several illnesses in Canada are being linked to U.S.-grown peaches. Getty Images

Officials say 15 new cases of Salmonella have been reported in Canada in relation to an outbreak linked to U.S.-grown peaches.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says authorities have confirmed a total of 48 illnesses in Quebec and Ontario as of Wednesday.

Read more: Fresh imported peaches recalled by Prima Wawona due to salmonella

The agency says peaches imported from the U.S. are under investigation, but there’s no evidence to suggest that homegrown peaches pose a risk.

California-based grower Prima Wawona has recalled several varieties of fresh peaches sold in Canada between June 1 and Aug. 22 over contamination concerns.

The yellow, white and organic peaches were sold under various brand names, including Extrafresh, Harvest Sweet, Prima, Sweet 2 Eat, Sweet O, Sweet Value, Wawona and Wegmans.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is urging consumers to not eat, use, sell or serve recalled peaches or products made with them.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
