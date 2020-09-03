Premier Doug Ford, labour minister set to make announcement in Hamilton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make stops in Hamilton and Burlington on Thursday including a trip to Mohawk College in the afternoon with the province’s minister of labour, Monte McNaughton.

The premier told Global News his briefing will focus on training in the trades saying the province is short on skilled workers by the thousands.

“We’re going to need more people out there on all sectors,” Ford said. “To stir any economy, you have to cut the red tape and regulations to get things moving forward, to allow companies to come here and develop and thrive and grow and prosper.”

The premier also says the province is in “good shape” when it comes to dealing with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Early on in the crisis, Ford said he would “lose sleep” over Ontario’s lack of personal protection equipment (PPE); however, in recent months, he believes the province and the world, in general, is much better off in supplying health professionals with what they need to fight the virus.

“Now we have millions and millions of PPE, not just for ourselves, but we can supply the whole country now because of the great work that the true entrepreneurs of this province have done.”

Ford’s formal announcement from Mohawk College will be live-streamed at globalnews.ca at 1 p.m.