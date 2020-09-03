Labour Day 2020: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

As Labour Day approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Labour Day

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit and GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be regular curbside waste collection so get your garbage out by 7 a.m.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, library locations, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All LCBO stores will be closed.

Select Beer Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The list includes:

• 250 Bleams Rd., Kitchener

• 200 Franklin Bldv., Cambridge

• 150 Holiday Inn Dr., Cambridge

• 70 Weber St. N., Waterloo

• 624 King Str. N., Waterloo

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Labour Day

The following are open in Cambridge:

• Ed Newland pool will open from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

• John Dolson pool will open from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

• Churchill Park, Forbes Park and Riverside Park splash pads will open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The following are closed in Cambridge:

• George Hancock pool

• McDougall Cottage

• Fashion History Museum

• Cambridge Centre for the Arts

• All other community centres, arenas and libraries

• City hall

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Labour Day

City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

The following are open in Kitchener:

• Lyle Hallman pool will open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. All other pools will be closed.

• All city splash pads will be open from 11:15 a.m. until 6:45 p.m.

The following are closed in Kitchener:

• The Aud

• Kitchener Market

• All libraries, arenas and community centres

• Budd Park indoor facility

• Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

• All Kitchener Public Library locations

• Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

• Homer Watson House & Gallery

• Joseph Schneider Haus

• THEMUSEUM

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Labour Day

The following are open in Waterloo:

• Moses Springer outdoor pool will be open from 1:15 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The following are closed in Waterloo:

• Albert McCormick Community Centre

• Bechtel Park soccer facilities and building

• Moses Springer (building)

• Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex

• Adult Rec Centre, Wing 404

• Waterloo City Hall

• Waterloo Service Centre

• RIM Park

• WRMC