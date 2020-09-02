Menu

Crime

Man facing assault, dangerous driving charges after Halifax police officer nearly struck by vehicle

By Alexander Quon Global News
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge. Global News

RCMP have charged a man with assault and dangerous driving offences after a Halifax police officer was nearly struck by a vehicle in Goffs, N.S., earlier this week.

The Mounties say they were called to assist Halifax Regional Police with an erratic driver on Bell Boulevard at 12:25 a.m. on Aug. 30.

A Halifax police officer was attempting to approach a suspicious parked vehicle when it fled at high speed, RCMP say.

Read more: Former N.L. inmates launch class action over alleged harm from solitary confinement

The vehicle then returned and allegedly drove directly toward the officer, who RCMP say was standing in a well-lit crosswalk signalling the driver to stop.

The officer was able to jump out of the way to avoid the vehicle and was not injured.

The driver then stopped the vehicle and police arrested him without further incident.

A roadside device was administered as the driver showed signs of impairment. The test resulted in a warning and the driver was issued a 15-day driving suspension.

RCMP now say Wade Christopher MacSween of Glace Bay, N.S., was remanded and appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Tuesday.

He was been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of dangerous driving and two counts of failing to comply with a court order.

MacSween is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

