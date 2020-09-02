‘This hurts us’: Boys and Girls Club of Leduc vehicles vandalized twice over 2-month period

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after vehicles belonging to the Boys and Girls Club of Leduc were vandalized for the second time over the last two months.

On Aug. 29, Leduc RCMP were patrolling the area around the Leduc Recreation Centre when officers “noticed significant damage to the van and bus belonging to the Leduc Boys and Girls Club,” according to a news release issued on Wednesday.

The Boys and Girls Club of Leduc shared photos of the damage on social media.

“So incredibly sad and disappointed that this has happened again at the Leduc Recreation Centre,” the club said in a post on Saturday.

“I wish the people who did this knew how badly this hurts us.” Tweet This

This is the second time in the last two months when the vehicles were targeted.

RCMP said on June 26, two vehicles were damaged at the Leduc Recreation Centre — one was a privately owned vehicle and another vehicle owned by the Boys and Girls Club of Leduc.

Anyone with any information about either incident should call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.