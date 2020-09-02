Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

‘This hurts us’: Boys and Girls Club of Leduc vehicles vandalized twice over 2-month period

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 2:17 pm
RCMP are investigating after vehicles belonging to the Boys and Girls Club of Leduc were damaged for the second time in a two-month period.
RCMP are investigating after vehicles belonging to the Boys and Girls Club of Leduc were damaged for the second time in a two-month period. Facebook / Boys and Girls Club of Leduc

RCMP are investigating after vehicles belonging to the Boys and Girls Club of Leduc were vandalized for the second time over the last two months.

On Aug. 29, Leduc RCMP were patrolling the area around the Leduc Recreation Centre when officers “noticed significant damage to the van and bus belonging to the Leduc Boys and Girls Club,” according to a news release issued on Wednesday.

The Boys and Girls Club of Leduc shared photos of the damage on social media.

“So incredibly sad and disappointed that this has happened again at the Leduc Recreation Centre,” the club said in a post on Saturday.

“I wish the people who did this knew how badly this hurts us.”

Tweet This
Damage to the van belonging to the Boys and Girls Club of Leduc.
Damage to the van belonging to the Boys and Girls Club of Leduc. Facebook / Leduc Boys and Girls Club
Facebook / Boys and Girls Club of Leduc
Facebook / Boys and Girls Club of Leduc. Facebook / Leduc Boys and Girls Club

This is the second time in the last two months when the vehicles were targeted.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said on June 26, two vehicles were damaged at the Leduc Recreation Centre — one was a privately owned vehicle and another vehicle owned by the Boys and Girls Club of Leduc.

Read more: Police investigate after suspect goes on ‘glass-breaking rampage’ in north Edmonton

Damage to a vehicle belonging to the Boys and Girls Club of Leduc, shared online on June 26.
Damage to a vehicle belonging to the Boys and Girls Club of Leduc, shared online on June 26. Boys and Girls Club of Leduc / Facebook

Anyone with any information about either incident should call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPVandalismLeducLeduc RCMPLeduc crimevehicle vandalizedboys and girls club of leducleduc boys and girls clubleduc vandalismleduc vehicles vandalized
Flyers
More weekly flyers