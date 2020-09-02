Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 6 active cases remain

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after 961 tests were completed the day before.

The province said only six actives cases of the coronavirus remain.

To date, Nova Scotia has 76,935 negative test results and 1,085 positive COVID-19 cases.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus, and 1,014 cases are considered resolved.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

