Health

Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 6 active cases remain

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 12:43 pm
A general view of an analytical chemist at AstraZeneca’s headquarters in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 19, 2020.
A general view of an analytical chemist at AstraZeneca’s headquarters in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 19, 2020. EPA

Nova Scotia reported no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after 961 tests were completed the day before.

The province said only six actives cases of the coronavirus remain.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases and 1 recovery on Tuesday

To date, Nova Scotia has 76,935 negative test results and 1,085 positive COVID-19 cases.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus, and 1,014 cases are considered resolved.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
Université Sainte-Anne closes Church Point campus after student tests positive for COVID-19
