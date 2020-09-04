Menu

Labour Day 2020: What’s open and closed in and around Barrie

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
As Barrie continues into Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening strategy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, many businesses and services will have altered hours for this year’s Labour Day on Sept. 7.

Here’s what to expect:

What’s open Monday:

  • Barrie playgrounds and outdoor fitness equipment
  • Barrie disc golf course
  • Barrie community gardens
  • Barrie beaches, splash pads, parks, trails, sports fields and courts (except for beach volleyball courts)
  • Barrie Lampman Lane and Queen’s Park skate parks
  • Beer Store locations on Anne Street and Yonge Street, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • TangerOutlets Cookstown, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Movie theatres
  • Some restaurants and patios

Read more: Service Barrie to fully reopen Sept. 8

What’s closed Monday:

  • Barrie city hall
  • Barrie beach volleyball courts
  • Barrie Library
  • Gateway Casinos Innisfil
  • Georgian Mall
  • LCBO stores
  • Zehrs locations in Barrie
  • There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution
  • There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection. Collection during the week of the holiday will occur one day later for the remainder of the week

Transit:

  • Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday hourly service schedule
  • Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
Story continues below advertisement
