Labour Day 2020: What’s open and closed in and around Barrie

As Barrie continues into Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening strategy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, many businesses and services will have altered hours for this year’s Labour Day on Sept. 7.
Here’s what to expect:
What’s open Monday:
- Barrie playgrounds and outdoor fitness equipment
- Barrie disc golf course
- Barrie community gardens
- Barrie beaches, splash pads, parks, trails, sports fields and courts (except for beach volleyball courts)
- Barrie Lampman Lane and Queen’s Park skate parks
- Beer Store locations on Anne Street and Yonge Street, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- TangerOutlets Cookstown, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Movie theatres
- Some restaurants and patios
What’s closed Monday:
- Barrie city hall
- Barrie beach volleyball courts
- Barrie Library
- Gateway Casinos Innisfil
- Georgian Mall
- LCBO stores
- Zehrs locations in Barrie
- There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution
- There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection. Collection during the week of the holiday will occur one day later for the remainder of the week
Transit:
- Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday hourly service schedule
- Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
