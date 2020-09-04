Labour Day 2020: What’s open and closed in and around Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

As Barrie continues into Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening strategy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, many businesses and services will have altered hours for this year’s Labour Day on Sept. 7.

Here’s what to expect:

What’s open Monday:

Barrie playgrounds and outdoor fitness equipment

Barrie disc golf course

Barrie community gardens

Barrie beaches, splash pads, parks, trails, sports fields and courts (except for beach volleyball courts)

Barrie Lampman Lane and Queen’s Park skate parks

Beer Store locations on Anne Street and Yonge Street, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TangerOutlets Cookstown, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Movie theatres

Some restaurants and patios

What’s closed Monday:

Barrie city hall

Barrie beach volleyball courts

Barrie Library

Gateway Casinos Innisfil

Georgian Mall

LCBO stores

Zehrs locations in Barrie

There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution

There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection. Collection during the week of the holiday will occur one day later for the remainder of the week

Transit:

Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday hourly service schedule

Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

2:48 Ontario schools scramble to implement COVID-19 protocols Ontario schools scramble to implement COVID-19 protocols

Story continues below advertisement