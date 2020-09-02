Coronavirus: 2 cases, 4 recoveries reported by Middlesex-London Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported by officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) on Wednesday, bringing the total case count in the region to 732.



The two latest cases involve Londoners in their 20s and 50s, both with “no known link” listed as the source of infection.

One of the cases is listed as involving a staff member at a long-term care home. However, the case has not prompted an outbreak declaration. The case is not listed by the health unit as involving a health-care worker.

Four new recoveries were also reported on Wednesday, bringing the recovery count to 664 and dropping the number of known active cases to 11.

There have been 57 deaths in total in the region, with the latest death reported June 12.

No new cases were reported Tuesday, two travel-related cases were reported Monday and no new cases were reported on Sunday.

At least 678 of the region’s cases have been reported in London, Ont., while 26 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc and 12 in Middlesex Centre. Seven cases have been in Thames Centre, six in North Middlesex, two in Lucan Biddulph and one in Southwest Middlesex.

As of Wednesday, the region’s cases per 100,000 rate remains at 144.2, while Ontario’s was 285.4.

Ontario

Ontario reported 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 42,554.

It marks a slight increase compared to the past three days, which saw newly reported cases at either 112 or 114.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 29 of the province’s 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases on Wednesday, while 21 reported no new cases.

Forty-three cases were from Toronto, 34 from Peel Region, 15 from York Region, 12 from Ottawa, and six from Durham Region.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday, keeping the provincial death toll at 2,812.

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases, three recoveries and no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, according to officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

There are still a total of 254 confirmed cases in the region, with 242 people now listed as recovered.

Five people have died, most recently in early July.

There are at least seven known active cases in the region: four in Aylmer, two in Bayham and one in Woodstock.

Aylmer, with a population just under 8,000, remains the hardest-hit municipality within SWPH’s jurisdiction. The town has reported a total of 82 cases, more than double that of Bayham and St. Thomas, which have reported 38 and 37 cases, respectively.

Huron and Perth

On Wednesday, the Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) reported no new cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in the region remains at 120. The number of known active cases in the region sits at one, down from two on Tuesday, eight on Monday and 17 on Friday.

It remains unclear if resolved cases are recoveries or are deaths, as limited data is currently available.

No cases were reported on Tuesday and four cases were reported on Monday. The HPPH does not provide data on weekends.

In total, 43 cases have been reported out of Huron County, including 12 each in Bluewater and Central Huron. In Perth County, 42 cases have been reported, including 16 in North Perth and 15 in Perth East. Six cases have been reported in St. Marys and 29 in Stratford, according to health unit data.

The health unit’s last update on death figures August showed that five deaths had been reported — four in Stratford and one in St. Marys.

Sarnia and Lambton

Officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported no new cases and no new recoveries or deaths late Tuesday.

The region’s total COVID-19 case count is now at 339, of which 311 people have recovered. Twenty-five deaths have been reported, most recently in early June.

One case was reported late Monday, breaking an eight-day streak with no new cases reported.

There are at least three known active cases in the region, the locations of which are not known as the health unit has refused to release location data for current or past cases.

The health unit says at least 23,113 tests have been received as of late Tuesday, and at least 1.5 per cent of tests are coming back positive.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca and Matthew Trevithick.