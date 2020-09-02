Driver cleared in fatal collision in downtown Hamilton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A delivery truck driver is in the clear after a Hamilton police traffic investigation found he was not at fault for a fatal collision with a pedestrian in early August.

Investigators concluded that a 57-year-old man from Hamilton entered into the path of the truck on York Boulevard near Bay Street North just after noon on Aug. 9.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries to his chest and abdomen. He died in hospital nine days after the collision.

“Detectives have ruled out speed, alcohol and driver error as contributing factors to the collision. The driver will not be facing any charges,” police said in a release on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old driver from Scarborough remained on scene and cooperated with police during the investigation.

At the request of the family, Hamilton police will not be releasing the name of the deceased.