Crime

2 seriously injured after separate stabbings in Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 1, 2020 11:41 pm
Police block off a scene outside a Tuxedo Court apartment building Tuesday evening.
Police block off a scene outside a Tuxedo Court apartment building Tuesday evening.

Two men have been taken to trauma centres in serious, but non-life-threatening condition by paramedics after separate stabbings in Toronto on Tuesday.

The first incident happened outside of an apartment building on Tuxedo Court, east of Markham Road and south of Ellesmere Road, just before 8 p.m.

Toronto police said officers were searching for a 35-year-old woman in connection with the stabbing.

Just after 10:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Doris Avenue and Finch Avenue East after a man was found with stab wounds.

Police said four male suspects were sought in the stabbing, suggesting the incident might have been a robbery. It’s believed at least two of the suspects are teenagers.

