Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ottawa Public Health reports 1 new coronavirus death

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 1, 2020 1:35 pm
Quebec healthcare workers unions say province's plan to address a second wave is a positive step but fails to address the main issue: staff shortages.
Ottawa Public Health reported one new death related to the coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the local death toll to 267. Getty Images

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported a new death related to COVID-19 for the first time in nearly two weeks on Tuesday but added only eight new coronavirus cases, bucking a trend of double-digit daily increases over the past week.

Ottawa has now had 267 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,975 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The local COVID-19 death was the only one across the province reported Tuesday.

Coronavirus: Ontarians on edge for second wave
Coronavirus: Ontarians on edge for second wave

The number of active coronavirus cases in Ottawa also increased by one in the past 24 hours, rising to 219.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa dropped to 10 with only one person in intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Two new coronavirus outbreaks were declared in the past day, according to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard, raising Ottawa’s total number of ongoing outbreaks to 16.

Two children who attended the Centrepointe Childcare Service and one staff member at the Portobello Manor long-term care home have tested positive for the virus.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOttawa COVID-19Ottawa CoronavirusOttawa Public Healthottawa coronavirus casesOttawa coronavirus pandemic
Flyers
More weekly flyers