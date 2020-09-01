Ottawa Public Health reports 1 new coronavirus death

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported a new death related to COVID-19 for the first time in nearly two weeks on Tuesday but added only eight new coronavirus cases, bucking a trend of double-digit daily increases over the past week.

Ottawa has now had 267 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,975 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The local COVID-19 death was the only one across the province reported Tuesday.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Ottawa also increased by one in the past 24 hours, rising to 219.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa dropped to 10 with only one person in intensive care.

Two new coronavirus outbreaks were declared in the past day, according to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard, raising Ottawa’s total number of ongoing outbreaks to 16.

Two children who attended the Centrepointe Childcare Service and one staff member at the Portobello Manor long-term care home have tested positive for the virus.