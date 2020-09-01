Menu

Crime

Norfolk County OPP investigating theft of 10 cockatiels, 15 English budgies

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 1, 2020 5:00 pm
Cockatiels inside their cage at The Kamala Nehru Zoolgical Garden in Ahmedabad on January 3, 2009.
Cockatiels inside their cage at The Kamala Nehru Zoolgical Garden in Ahmedabad on January 3, 2009. SAM PANTHAKY/AFP/Getty Images

Norfolk County OPP are investigating after more than two dozen birds were stolen from an address on Concession 6 Woodhouse in the Simcoe, Ont., area.

Police say officers were contacted at roughly 9:30 p.m. Sunday and investigators determined that the alleged theft occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday.

Read more: Millionaire leaves $100,000 trust fund for her 32 cockatiels, each named in will

According to police, “unknowns attended the address and removed approximately 10 cockatiels and 15 English budgies from their cages.”

Police told Global News that the incident occurred at a home and not a business, but police have not provided any information about possible suspects or a motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

