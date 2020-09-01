Norfolk County OPP investigating theft of 10 cockatiels, 15 English budgies

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk County OPP are investigating after more than two dozen birds were stolen from an address on Concession 6 Woodhouse in the Simcoe, Ont., area.

Police say officers were contacted at roughly 9:30 p.m. Sunday and investigators determined that the alleged theft occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday.

According to police, “unknowns attended the address and removed approximately 10 cockatiels and 15 English budgies from their cages.”

Police told Global News that the incident occurred at a home and not a business, but police have not provided any information about possible suspects or a motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

