September 5 – Scrap-It

Scrap It Alberta is here! To help you turn your old vehicle into cash OR an electric bike!

And, it’s as easy as one… two… three… four!

Step One… Apply online!

Step Two… get your approval email – usually in two business days!

Step Three… deliver your scrap vehicle to your nearest Pick n Pull location.

And, Step Four… claim your rebate!

It’s that easy! Scrap that old vehicle – for cash – in 4 easy steps!

Visit scrapit.ca/ab or to find out more, don’t miss Scrap It on Talk to the Experts, this Saturday (September 5th) at Noon.

