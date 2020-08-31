Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

September 5 – Scrap-It

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted August 31, 2020 12:22 pm

Scrap It Alberta is here! To help you turn your old vehicle into cash OR an electric bike!

And, it’s as easy as one… two… three… four!

Step One… Apply online!

Step Two… get your approval email – usually in two business days!

Step Three… deliver your scrap vehicle to your nearest Pick n Pull location.

And, Step Four… claim your rebate!

It’s that easy! Scrap that old vehicle – for cash – in 4 easy steps!

Visit scrapit.ca/ab   or to find out more, don’t miss Scrap It on Talk to the Experts, this Saturday (September 5th) at Noon.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
630 CHED Talk to the Experts
Flyers
More weekly flyers