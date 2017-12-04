Coronavirus: 2 travel-related cases reported by Middlesex-London Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported by officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) on Monday, bringing the total case count in the region to 730.

Three new recoveries were reported, bringing the recovery count to 655.

There have been 57 deaths. The latest death was reported on June 12.

There are at least 18 active cases in the region. The two new cases reported Monday involve Londoners in their 30s and 40s, and both cases are travel-related.



At least 676 of the region’s cases have been reported in London, while 26 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc and 12 in Middlesex Centre. Seven cases have been in Thames Centre, six in North Middlesex, two in Lucan Biddulph and one in Southwest Middlesex.

As of Monday, the region’s cases per 100,000 rate stood at 143.8, while Ontario’s was 283.9.

People in their 20s make up the largest percentage of cases in terms of age group with 21 per cent, or 153 cases.

Women make up 58 per cent of all cases, with 424.

Health-care workers account for 159 cases, or 22 per cent.

Ontario

Ontario reported 114 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 42,309, as well as one new death, bringing the death toll to 2,811.

“Locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Forty-one cases are from Toronto, 21 from Ottawa, 16 from Peel Region and 12 from York Region.

A total of 38,277 cases are considered resolved, which is over 90 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Elliott said the province processed nearly 25,100 additional tests.

Ontario has now reported 100 or more COVID-19 cases in 10 of the last 11 days.

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases, four recoveries and no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday, according to officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

There are still a total of 254 confirmed cases in the region, with 237 people now listed as recovered.

Five people have died, most recently in early July.

There are at least 12 known active cases in the region: six in Aylmer, four in Bayham and two in Woodstock.

Aylmer, with a population just under 8,000, remains the hardest-hit municipality within SWPH’s jurisdiction. The town has reported a total of 82 cases, more than double that of Bayham and St. Thomas, which have reported 38 and 37 cases, respectively.

1:12 Coronavirus: Government focus is on Canadians’ access to potential COVID-19 vaccine, Trudeau says Coronavirus: Government focus is on Canadians’ access to potential COVID-19 vaccine, Trudeau says

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) reported four new cases on Monday — three in Perth County and one in Huron County — and nine resolved cases in its first update since Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the region sits at 120. The number of known active cases in the region is eight, down from 17 on Friday.

It remains unclear if resolved cases are recoveries or deaths as limited data is currently available.

In total, 43 cases have been reported out of Huron County, including 12 each in Bluewater and Central Huron. In Perth County, 42 cases have been reported, including 16 in North Perth and 15 in Perth East. Six cases have been reported in St. Marys and 29 in Stratford, according to health unit data.

The health unit’s last update on death figures earlier this month showed that five deaths had been reported — four in Stratford and one in St. Marys.

Sarnia and Lambton

Officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported no new cases, recoveries or deaths late Sunday.

This keeps the region’s total COVID-19 case count unchanged at 338, of which 311 people have recovered. Twenty-five deaths have been reported, most recently in early June.

It’s the eighth day in a row the region has reported no new cases.

There are at least two known active cases in the region, the locations of which are not known as the health unit has refused to release location data for current or past cases.

The health unit says at least 23,015 tests have been received as of late Sunday, and at least 1.5 per cent of tests are coming back positive.

— with files from Global News’ Kelly Wang and Ryan Rocca.