Canada

Cyclist seriously injured after reportedly falling off cliff in Scarborough

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say a cyclist was seriously injured on Sunday after he reportedly fell off a cliff next to a trail in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to an area near Bellamy Ravine Creek around 11:30 a.m.

Officers said there were reports the cyclist was riding near the edge of cliffs and fell over.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious, potentially critical injuries.

A police spokesperson told Global News the victim is around 30 years old and added that he reportedly hit a rock after falling over the cliff.

Toronto fire crews and paramedics were able to extract the man, the spokesperson said.

