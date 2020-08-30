Cyclist seriously injured after reportedly falling off cliff in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a cyclist was seriously injured on Sunday after he reportedly fell off a cliff next to a trail in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to an area near Bellamy Ravine Creek around 11:30 a.m.

Officers said there were reports the cyclist was riding near the edge of cliffs and fell over.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious, potentially critical injuries.

A police spokesperson told Global News the victim is around 30 years old and added that he reportedly hit a rock after falling over the cliff.

Toronto fire crews and paramedics were able to extract the man, the spokesperson said.

