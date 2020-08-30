N.L. says parents will be allowed in schools on first day of kindergarten

Send this page to someone via email

Parents will be allowed to accompany their children to school on the first day of kindergarten in Newfoundland and Labrador next month.

The education department says it has reviewed its plan for parents who want to be at school with their kids on Sept. 9.

It says suggestions will be provided to school administrators to accommodate parents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Options may include organizing an outdoor welcoming activity for the child, teacher and two parents; holding a welcome event in the gym and then allowing one parent to enter the classroom with their child; or using staggered entry times.

The province says schools will let parents know what their specific plans are.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, which represents approximately 64,000 students and more than 8,200 employees, presented its full back-to-school plan earlier this month.