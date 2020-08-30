Menu

Health

Quebec reports 120 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Public health officials say the deaths took place between Aug. 23-28.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec is reporting 120 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

Public health officials say the deaths took place between Aug. 23-28.

The province has now reported 62,352 cases of COVID-19 and 5,758 deaths since the pandemic began.

READ MORE: Quebec’s coronavirus second wave plan doesn’t address staff shortages: unions

The number of hospitalizations went down by one over the past 24 hours, for a total of 116.

Of that, 16 people are in intensive care, a decrease of one from the previous day.

The province says it carried out 13,543 COVID-19 tests on Friday, the last date for which the testing data is available.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
