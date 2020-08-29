Menu

Part of Trans-Canada Highway, near Moose Jaw, blocked due to ‘serious’ collision

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted August 29, 2020 6:55 pm
The eastbound lanes on the Trans-Canada Highway, about 10 kilometres east of Moose Jaw, have been blocked off due to a vehicle collison, police say.
The eastbound lanes on the Trans-Canada Highway, about 10 kilometres east of Moose Jaw, have been blocked off due to a vehicle collison, police say. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

The RCMP have blocked off a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway, about 10 kilometres east of Moose Jaw, following a motor vehicle collision described by police as “serious”.

Read more: Driver charged in fatal construction zone crash near Wakaw, Sask.

Police issued the advisory at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, saying the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway are blocked.

They say there is no time frame for when the investigation will be completed.

“If possible motorists should plan alternate routes,” said the Moose Jaw RCMP in a press release.

Read more: Construction zone speeding violations up in July: SGI

For those who can not access an alternate route, a detour will be in place.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more details become available.

