Part of Trans-Canada Highway, near Moose Jaw, blocked due to ‘serious’ collision

The RCMP have blocked off a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway, about 10 kilometres east of Moose Jaw, following a motor vehicle collision described by police as “serious”.

Police issued the advisory at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, saying the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway are blocked.

They say there is no time frame for when the investigation will be completed.

“If possible motorists should plan alternate routes,” said the Moose Jaw RCMP in a press release.

For those who can not access an alternate route, a detour will be in place.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more details become available.

