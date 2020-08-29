Menu

Parts of Nova Scotia could see as much as 60 mm of rain Saturday evening

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 29, 2020 2:48 pm
A woman walks in the rain in Halifax on June 24, 2018.
A woman walks in the rain in Halifax on June 24, 2018. Alexander Quon/Global News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Nova Scotia with heavy rain forecasted to arrive Saturday afternoon.

Rain, expected to become heavy at times, will likely begin over the southwestern parts of the province before spreading across the province Saturday evening, according to the federal weather agency.

Read more: Environment Canada warns of air pollution as crews continue to battle fires in western Nova Scotia

Between 30 to 40 mm of rain is expected, although certain areas could see higher amounts possibly as much as 60 mm.

The southwestern portion of the province and the Atlantic coastal regions as far east as some parts of Cape Breton are likely to be the hardest-hit areas.

Rain is expected to taper off to scattered showers overnight and into Sunday morning.

