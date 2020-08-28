Coronavirus: no new cases, 8 recoveries reported in London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported no new positive tests for the novel coronavirus on Friday and eight recoveries.

The region’s total case count remains at 726, with recoveries climbing from 644 to 652 as of noon Friday. Fifty-seven people have died during the pandemic, a tally unchanged since June 12.

There are at least 17 active cases in London and Middlesex.

Earlier this week, the MLHU reported two cases Thursday, two Wednesday, one Monday and two over the weekend.

At least 672 of the region’s cases have been reported in London, while 26 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc and 12 in Middlesex Centre. Seven cases have been in Thames Centre, six in North Middlesex, two in Lucan Biddulph and one in Southwest Middlesex.

As of Friday, the region’s cases per 100,000 rate stood at 143.0, while Ontario’s was 281.3.

Ontario

Ontario reported 122 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 41,935.

Friday’s case count is an increase from Thursday, which saw 118 new cases, and is also the highest case count reported in the last week.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,809 as six new deaths were reported. This is the largest single-day increase in deaths since July 17.

Meanwhile, 38,023 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is over 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 83 from the previous day.

Friday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Toronto with 32, Peel Region with 27, Ottawa with 17 and York Region with 15.

All other public health units across Ontario reported zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

Elgin and Oxford

No additional cases were reported Friday but four more people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, according to officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

As of late Friday morning, the region’s total case count remains at 254, of which 228 people have recovered and five have died, most recently in early July.

Health officials reported no new cases Thursday, six on Wednesday, one of Tuesday, none on Monday, three on Sunday and two last Saturday.

There are at least 21 known active cases in the region: 12 in Aylmer, five in Bayham, three in Woodstock and one in St. Thomas.

Aylmer, with a population just under 8,000, remains the hardest-hit municipality in SWPH’s jurisdiction. The town has reported a total of 82 cases, more than double that of Bayham and St. Thomas, which have reported 38 and 37, respectively.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) reported one new case Friday, in Perth County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 116.

HPPH says the number of active cases in the region is now 17, down from 21 on Thursday, though it remains unclear if resolved cases are recoveries or deaths as limited data is currently available.

The health unit is now reporting some additional details as the transition to the province’s new case and contact management system, which began Aug. 13, nears completion. Additional information, such as facility reporting and total number of tests, is expected to be made available “over the next several days.”

In total, 42 cases have been reported out of Huron County, including 12 each in Bluewater and Central Huron. In Perth County, 39 cases have been reported, including 15 each in North Perth and Perth East. Six cases have been reported in St. Marys and 29 cases have been reported in Stratford, according to health unit data.

The majority of cases involve those in their 20s, with 25 cases, with those in their 60s accounting for 22 cases and those in their 50s accounting for 20 cases.

Earlier this week, health officials reported one resolved case on Wednesday, two resolved cases on Tuesday and six new cases on Monday.

The health unit’s last update on death figures earlier this month reported that five deaths had been reported — four in Stratford and one in St. Marys.

Sarnia and Lambton

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported late Thursday by officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH).

The region’s total case count remains unchanged at 338, of which 309 people have recovered. Twenty-five deaths have been reported during the pandemic, most recently in early June.

It’s the fifth day in a row the region has reported no new cases.

There remain at least four known active cases in the region, the locations of which are not known as the health unit has refused to release location data for current or past cases.

The health unit says at least 22,419 tests have been received as of late Thursday, and at least 1.5 per cent of tests are coming back positive.

— with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick and Gabby Rodrigues.