Changes to long-term care visitation, testing and 1 new COVID-19 case reported in Saint John

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of the coronavirus in Saint John involving an individual between the ages of 10 and 19.

Officials say the case is travel-related and not linked to previous confirmed cases in the province. The individual is self-isolating, according to a release.

Provincial health officials have reported 191 COVID-19 cases and seven active cases remain in the province.

There have been 182 recoveries and two deaths as a result of the virus.

New Brunswick has completed 60,598 tests to date.

The province announced Friday that it will be expanding COVID-19 testing and is requiring all students coming into New Brunswick from outside the Atlantic bubble to self-isolate for 14 days.

Students coming into the province from outside of Canada will be tested on day 10 of their isolation period.

For students coming from Canada but outside of the region, testing will be voluntary, the province said.

Health officials are now advising individuals who experience mild symptoms or only one symptom of COVID-19 to get tested.

The release says testing will be available to asymptomatic staff and volunteers at long-term care facilities, First Nations community health centres, provincial correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

Visitation regulations for long-term care centres in the province have also been updated.

Facilities that wish to reintroduce designated support people, generally family members, are now permitted to do so.

“We recognize that many residents have not had the ability to have close contact or leave their facilities since March,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in the release.

“It was important for us to ease these restrictions to meet the needs of the residents and their families while continuing to protect our most vulnerable residents.”

The province says appropriate guidelines must be followed in these facilities.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause