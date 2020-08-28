Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Search resumes on Lake Erie for missing Waterloo man

By Shiona Thompson 900 CHML
Posted August 28, 2020 11:43 am
Search for missing Waterloo man on Lake Erie turns to recovery operation.
Search for missing Waterloo man on Lake Erie turns to recovery operation. Tony Dejak/AP

The search for a missing swimmer on Lake Erie near Sherkston Beach in Niagara Region is now a recovery operation.

Niagara Regional Police say a group, including two men and four children under 13, was swimming in the water about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 when they started to get into trouble.

Read more: Peacock Point, south of Hamilton, recovery effort resumes after boy swept into Lake Erie

The waves were about five to six feet high, driven by high winds and bad weather.

Three bystanders on shore went into Lake Erie to try to get the swimmers to safety.

They were able to get one of the men and the children to land, but another man disappeared under the waves.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Guatemalan man identified as victim in Lake Erie drowning

A search yesterday by the Niagara police marine unit, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Port Colborne rescue unit failed to find any sign of the Waterloo man who is in his 30s.

He is presumed to have drowned.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WaterlooNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara RegionNRPSLake Erie DrowningSherkston Beach
Flyers
More weekly flyers