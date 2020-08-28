Search resumes on Lake Erie for missing Waterloo man

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a missing swimmer on Lake Erie near Sherkston Beach in Niagara Region is now a recovery operation.

Niagara Regional Police say a group, including two men and four children under 13, was swimming in the water about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 when they started to get into trouble.

The waves were about five to six feet high, driven by high winds and bad weather.

Three bystanders on shore went into Lake Erie to try to get the swimmers to safety.

They were able to get one of the men and the children to land, but another man disappeared under the waves.

A search yesterday by the Niagara police marine unit, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Port Colborne rescue unit failed to find any sign of the Waterloo man who is in his 30s.

He is presumed to have drowned.