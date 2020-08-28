Man found hiding in forest following domestic assault incident in Marmora area: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces multiple assault charges following an alleged domestic incident in Marmora and Lake Township early Friday.

Central Hastings OPP say in the early morning hours officers responded to an incident at a home in the municipality of Marmora and Lake, east of Peterborough.

Police determined that a man had allegedly threatened and assaulted a woman and also damaged her vehicle.

The suspect was not on the scene. Police say officers conducted a search for several hours and located the suspect hiding in the forest.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, mischief under $5,000, four counts of failure to comply with a release order and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

OPP did not identify the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The man was remanded in custody, with a bail hearing scheduled in Belleville later Friday, OPP said.

Are you or someone you know in an abusive domestic relationship? OPP advise to call Quinte Health Care’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program, a team of specially trained nurses that responds 24 hours a day, seven days a week to all four hospital sites. Or contact the sexual assault centre crisis line at 1-877-544-6424 or Victim Services of Hastings, Prince Edward, Lennox and Addington at 1-866-680-9972.