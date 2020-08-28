Bill Kelly: Election reform is coming, and it’s about time

Send this page to someone via email

Election reform is coming to Canada.

Before you get too upset, the first-past-the-post method of counting votes isn’t going to change any time soon.

But, because of COVID-19, the way in which we vote is going to have to change, especially if this minority government falls and throws us into an election during the pandemic.

Elections Canada is suggesting that the next election be held on a weekend, when more people would have time off to vote.

I like the idea. I never understood why federal elections always had to be held on a Monday.

Most people don’t like getting out of bed on Monday, let alone going out to vote.

Elections Canada is also suggesting more polling stations to allow for physical distancing and more mail-in balloting.

Given the concerns about the virus, that makes all kinds of sense.

And don’t believe the unfounded rants from the Orange Man in the White House that mail-in voting leads to fraud.

It’s been in use for hundreds of years and it’s as safe as any other voting system — in fact, better than some.

By the way, Donald Trump himself has been voting by mail for years.

There’s also talk of making the election a two-day event to give more people the opportunity to cast their vote.

That’s not a new idea either; some European countries have been doing that for some time.

The motivation for these proposals is, sadly, the tragic COVID-19 pandemic, but, truth be told, we are long past due to make changes to our archaic voting system.

And, if it increases voter participation, we’re all the better for it.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

