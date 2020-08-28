Surrey man says truck traffic on residential street causing cracks in his foundation

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey man is venting his frustration with the city over big rig trucks he says are cutting through his neighbourhood on a daily basis.

Joe Lemasurier says residents of his Bridgeview neighbourhood have been fighting with city hall for two decades over the issue, but to no avail.

“We’re tired of beating our heads against the wall,” he said. “I’ve got a petition here with 250 names on the damn thing.”

Lemasurier says the regular truck traffic on 124th Street has pushed him to the point of trying to move, but that he’s not been able to find a buyer for his house.

“I’ve got cracks in my house, I’ve got cracks in my foundation, upstairs — in my house, I don’t have a room that doesn’t have cracks in the ceiling,” he told Global News.

“We’ve gone to the city several times, all we do is get promises. ‘Oh yeah, wait a couple of weeks, we’ll get back to you we’re working on it.'”

In a statement, Surrey’s engineering department said the city’s truck network consists primarily of arterial roads and highways.

“On occasion, trucks may need to connect to a truck route through a non-truck route, and in this circumstance, they must take the shortest route possible,” said the city.

“There are a number of industrial businesses within Bridgeview that generate truck traffic, and in the above circumstance they may need to use a residential street to connect to the truck route.”

