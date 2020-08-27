Coronavirus: Cases remain at 103 for Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

For the fifth day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The overall case count of COVID-19 remains at 103 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the 103 cases, only three are active.

Since the pandemic began, two Peterborough residents have died of COVID-19 complications, with both deaths occurring in April.

The health unit also reported 24,400 people have been tested for the virus to date — 200 more than were reported Wednesday.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.