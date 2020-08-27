Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Cases remain at 103 for Peterborough and area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 4:56 pm
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. The Canadian Press file

For the fifth day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The overall case count of COVID-19 remains at 103 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the 103 cases, only three are active.

Read more: Ontario researchers make strides in predicting severity of coronavirus in patients

Since the pandemic began, two Peterborough residents have died of COVID-19 complications, with both deaths occurring in April.

The health unit also reported 24,400 people have been tested for the virus to date — 200 more than were reported Wednesday.

Coronavirus: How parents can homeschool their kids
A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

