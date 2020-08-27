Menu

Crime

North York resident charged following human trafficking incident at Orillia, Ont., hotel

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 3:07 pm
Local OPP say they've charged a North York, Ont., resident with human trafficking after they were called to an Orillia, Ont., hotel Tuesday.
Local OPP say they've charged a North York, Ont., resident with human trafficking after they were called to an Orillia, Ont., hotel Tuesday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Local OPP say they’ve charged a North York, Ont., resident with human trafficking after they were called to an Orillia, Ont., hotel Tuesday.

While at the hotel, officers say they were notified of a woman, unrelated to the initial call, who was outside a room in emotional distress.

Read more: South Bruce OPP probe fatal motorcycle crash in Elderslie, Ont.

Officers say they spoke with her and noticed human trafficking indicators. While speaking with the woman, police say they also “formed the grounds” to arrest a suspect.

A 25-year-old North York resident was subsequently charged with human trafficking, gaining material benefit from human trafficking, gaining material benefit from sexual services, advertising sexual services and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Read more: Collingwood resident charged in connection with Thornbury man’s death in Nipigon, Ont.

The suspect was remanded in custody and will appear in court in Barrie, Ont., on Sept. 8.

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact OPP 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

