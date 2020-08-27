Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on the return-to-school plan for the upcoming year.

According to the province, topics to be discussed at the briefing will include blended learning and technology.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m., and will be livestreamed on our website.

