Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, 7 active cases remain

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 2:17 pm
New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

There are currently seven active cases in the province and 190 cases have been confirmed to date.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 1 new coronavirus case in the Moncton region Tuesday

The province has reported 181 recoveries and two deaths as a result of the virus.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are no New Brunswickers in hospital for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Doctors want health care to become top issue in New Brunswick election campaign
Doctors want health care to become top issue in New Brunswick election campaign
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickPandemicMonctonPublic healthBlaine HiggsTestingN.B.atlantic bubble
Flyers
More weekly flyers