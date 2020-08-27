No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, 7 active cases remain

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
There are currently seven active cases in the province and 190 cases have been confirmed to date.
The province has reported 181 recoveries and two deaths as a result of the virus.
There are no New Brunswickers in hospital for COVID-19 as of Thursday.
