30-year-old man dead following vehicle collision in Yarmouth County, N.S.

Yarmouth County RCMP said it is investigating a single vehicle collision that left a 30-year-old man dead on Thursday morning.
Police said they arrived to the scene on Chebogue Road in Sand Beach at approximately 4 a.m.
The driver, a 30-year-old man from Yarmouth County, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police said the highway was closed for several hours, but it has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
