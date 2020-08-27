30-year-old man dead following vehicle collision in Yarmouth County, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Yarmouth County RCMP said it is investigating a single vehicle collision that left a 30-year-old man dead on Thursday morning.

Police said they arrived to the scene on Chebogue Road in Sand Beach at approximately 4 a.m.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Yarmouth County, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the highway was closed for several hours, but it has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

