Ottawa police seize 3 crime guns in overnight incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say they’ve seized a handful of crime guns from two overnight incidents on Wednesday.

Three people were charged after front-line officers responded to a call Wednesday night reporting a “suspicious vehicle” with occupants seen in the possession of a handgun, according to police.

The suspect vehicle was located in a traffic stop on Highway 417 just before 1 a.m., where officers recovered two fully loaded crime guns, a revolver and a nine-millimetre pistol.

Read more: Ottawa police investigating 2 weekend shootings

The three occupants of the vehicle, 34-year-old Tea Sle, 20-year-old Zekeim Ogilvie and 21-year-old Jamal Ali, were all charged with multiple firearm offences and are scheduled to appear in court later Thursday.

Three hours later, Ottawa police say officers responded to a disturbance call related to a “loud party” in the 100 block of Sternes Private.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearby, officers say they located an abandoned vehicle with its front passenger door left open.

Inside, they found a fully loaded revolver, according to a police report.

The Ottawa Police Service says it has now seized 75 crime guns so far in 2020.

Both incidents are being investigated by the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit, which is also looking into two shootings targeting parked vehicles this past weekend.

0:45 Ottawa police release videos showing persons of interest in Carsons Road homicide Ottawa police release videos showing persons of interest in Carsons Road homicide