Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa fire crews douse early morning flames at Vanier Sugar Shack

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 9:56 am
Ottawa Fire Services on-site at the Vanier Sugar Shack, where a 911 caller reported smoke and flames from the east-end building Thursday morning.
Ottawa Fire Services on-site at the Vanier Sugar Shack, where a 911 caller reported smoke and flames from the east-end building Thursday morning. via Ottawa Fire Services

An institution for east-end Ottawa residents caught fire early Thursday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said it received a 911 call shortly before 6 a.m. reporting “smoke and flames” from the forest behind Centre Richelieu-Vanier.

The caller later confirmed that Vanier Sugar Shack in that area was on fire.

Fire crews arrived shortly after and saw flames emerging from the building and confirmed that a section of the roof had collapsed.

Fire crews race to control historic California wildfire
Fire crews race to control historic California wildfire

OFS said crews worked to extinguish the flames from the outside of the building through the doors and the roof, fearing further collapse.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters remained on-scene Thursday morning to ensure the blaze had been completely extinguished.

Trending Stories

No injuries have been reported related to the fire.

An OFS fire investigatory will work to determine the cause of the fire.

Local politicians reacted to the fire on Twitter, with Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury calling the Sugar Shack a “landmark.”

Mayor Jim Watson said the city will help to rebuild or repair the building.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa fireOttawa Fire ServicesOttawa fire departmentSugar ShackRideau-VanierCentre Richelieu-VanierVanier Sugar Shack
Flyers
More weekly flyers