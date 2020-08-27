Ottawa fire crews douse early morning flames at Vanier Sugar Shack

Send this page to someone via email

An institution for east-end Ottawa residents caught fire early Thursday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said it received a 911 call shortly before 6 a.m. reporting “smoke and flames” from the forest behind Centre Richelieu-Vanier.

The caller later confirmed that Vanier Sugar Shack in that area was on fire.

Fire crews arrived shortly after and saw flames emerging from the building and confirmed that a section of the roof had collapsed.

OFS said crews worked to extinguish the flames from the outside of the building through the doors and the roof, fearing further collapse.

Firefighters remained on-scene Thursday morning to ensure the blaze had been completely extinguished.

No injuries have been reported related to the fire.

An OFS fire investigatory will work to determine the cause of the fire.

Local politicians reacted to the fire on Twitter, with Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury calling the Sugar Shack a “landmark.”

Mayor Jim Watson said the city will help to rebuild or repair the building.

This is very sad and disturbing news. The Vanier sugar shack is run by an amazing group of volunteers Let’s hope our great firefighters are able to save the building – And the city will be there to repair / rebuild this unique and beautiful building — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) August 27, 2020

Onsite this morning. Terrible news to wake up to. The Sugar Shack is a landmark in Vanier run by an amazing group of volunteers. I am glad no one was injured. @OttFire is on scene to determine a cause. My office will keep the community updated. pic.twitter.com/qOyevp0vBU — Mathieu Fleury (@MathieuFleury) August 27, 2020

