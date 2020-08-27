Newly launched program helping recent graduates connect with internships in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

As the pandemic continues to impact employment, a New Brunswick agency will help connect underemployed graduates with small businesses and non-profit organizations.

CyberNB has been selected to oversee the federal internship program, Digital Skills for Youth, in the province.

The program benefits underemployed university or college graduates with 50 internships across New Brunswick.

“The companies that raise their hand for these internships are really keen to have young professionals show up, learn, grow and become the future leaders of this province,” said Tyson Johnson, CEO of CyberNB.

The goal is to create a meaningful work experience that will hopefully lead to permanent employment.

“It’s going to be an open call. We’re excited that we get to help position 50 internships here in the province. We get to help position about $1.5 million into the New Brunswick economy by helping companies identify and hire interns,” said Johnson.

Organizations that hire an intern as part of the program could receive up to $30,000 in funding from Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada.

“It can be pretty challenging to find a job so if you are eligible and you can apply for it I would highly encourage you to apply for it because the experience that you get really does build up your resume, but also build on life skills,” said Wasiimah Joomun, executive director of the New Brunswick Student Alliance.

Beauceron Security is one of the companies participating in the program. It will look to hire interns for sales and marketing, product development, quality assurance and research.

“It’s a paid internship. The funding is provided to help with salaries, travel, training and up-scaling,” said Kathryn Cameron, the company’s COO.

“The goal would not be to just bring on interns and have them only for the period of which we can get the funding, but how can we continue to recruit and hire and create sustainable employment.”