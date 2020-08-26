Menu

Coronavirus: No new cases, 1 newly resolved case for Peterborough area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 4:34 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
For the fourth day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

That maintains the overall count of COVID-19 at 103 cases.

However, there are only three active cases on Wednesday — one less than was reported a day earlier — for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Safety of COVID-19 vaccine concerning some Canadians, StatCan survey shows

Since the pandemic, two Peterborough residents have died of COVID-19 complications, with both deaths occurring in April.

The health unit also reported 24,200 people have been tested for the virus to date.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

Coronavirus: Ontario education minister outlines COVID-19 Management Plan
