Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 693

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 693, including 37 deaths.

Four of the new cases are in Barrie, Ont., involving people ranging in age between zero and 64. One of the new cases involves a man who’s between 45 and 64 in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

The source of infection for all the new cases is under investigation.

Of all the health unit’s 693 total cases, 91 per cent — or 629 — have recovered. Two people remain in hospital, while about 20 per cent of cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 18 coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with 10 at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 88 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 41,695, including 2,802 deaths.