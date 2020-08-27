Okanagan weather: Dry days continue, but cool down expected

Send this page to someone via email

Sunshine has dominated the final week of August thus far, and it will continue through the rest of the week.

After hopping up to 27 degrees in the sun on Thursday afternoon, the mercury will make a break for 29 or 30 degrees on Friday, as pure blue skies and sunshine stick around.

A chance shifts in for the final weekend of the month, with a cold front passing through on Saturday, bringing morning clouds and afternoon clearing as gusty winds pick up from the northwest.

Daytime highs will sag into the low 20s both days this weekend, with a sunny start to the day on Sunday before clouds build back in later on.

The next round of precipitation will slide in on the final day of August on Monday, with showers expected during the day. That should keep temperatures around the 22-degree mark in the afternoon.

