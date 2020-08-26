Man charged in vehicle break-ins, credit card fraud in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A call about a suspicious person led to the arrest of a man for theft and fraud charges early Wednesday in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to OPP, officers were called to the area of Emily Manor Drive just off Highway 7 south of Fowlers Corners for reports of a suspicious person.

Police determined two vehicles were broken into and wallets removed inside. OPP say credit cards were later used and officers were able to identify and locate a suspect.

Robert Aubry, 38, was arrested and charged with:

Theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle

Two counts of fraud under $5,000

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Carrying a concealed weapon

Failure to comply with a probation order

Two counts of personation with intent to obtain property (identity fraud)

Two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card

Failure to comply with release order other than to attend court

Failure to comply with an undertaking

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay later Wednesday held for a bail hearing, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

5:05 Managing your credit card spending during the COVID-19 pandemic Managing your credit card spending during the COVID-19 pandemic