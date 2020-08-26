Man charged in vehicle break-ins, credit card fraud in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A call about a suspicious person led to the arrest of a man for theft and fraud charges early Wednesday in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
According to OPP, officers were called to the area of Emily Manor Drive just off Highway 7 south of Fowlers Corners for reports of a suspicious person.
Police determined two vehicles were broken into and wallets removed inside. OPP say credit cards were later used and officers were able to identify and locate a suspect.
Robert Aubry, 38, was arrested and charged with:
- Theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle
- Two counts of fraud under $5,000
- Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Failure to comply with a probation order
- Two counts of personation with intent to obtain property (identity fraud)
- Two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card
- Failure to comply with release order other than to attend court
- Failure to comply with an undertaking
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay later Wednesday held for a bail hearing, OPP said.
