Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in vehicle break-ins, credit card fraud in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 12:10 pm
A man is charged with theft and credit card fraud in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
A man is charged with theft and credit card fraud in the City of Kawartha Lakes. The Canadian Press

A call about a suspicious person led to the arrest of a man for theft and fraud charges early Wednesday in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to OPP, officers were called to the area of Emily Manor Drive just off Highway 7 south of Fowlers Corners for reports of a suspicious person.

Police determined two vehicles were broken into and wallets removed inside. OPP say credit cards were later used and officers were able to identify and locate a suspect.

Read more: Tools reported stolen from 2 Lindsay businesses over weekend, police say

Robert Aubry, 38, was arrested and charged with:

Trending Stories
  • Theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle
  • Two counts of fraud under $5,000
  • Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Failure to comply with a probation order
  • Two counts of personation with intent to obtain property (identity fraud)
  • Two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card
  • Failure to comply with release order other than to attend court
  • Failure to comply with an undertaking

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay later Wednesday held for a bail hearing, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement
Managing your credit card spending during the COVID-19 pandemic
Managing your credit card spending during the COVID-19 pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPTheftFraudCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesCredit Card FraudVehicle Break-in
Flyers
More weekly flyers