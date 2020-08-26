Coronavirus: 2 new cases, 4 recoveries in London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in London and Middlesex while four people have recovered, local health officials said Wednesday.

It brings the region’s total case count to 724, of which 637 have recovered. Fifty-seven people have also died. The death toll has not changed since June 12.

There are at least 30 known active cases in the region, according to the health unit.

Both of the region’s new cases are from London, Ont., and involve a person in their 20s whose source of infection is pending or undetermined, and a person in their 40s who became sick through travel.

Neither are listed as being health-care workers or associated with long-term care or retirement homes.

The health unit reported one recovery on Tuesday, one case Monday, two cases and one recovery Sunday, and three recoveries Saturday.

The region’s seven-day average for new cases stands at 1.0 as of Wednesday. Looking back 14 days to Aug. 12, the average is 2.35.

As of Wednesday, the region’s cases per 100,000 rate stood at 142.3, while Ontario’s was 279.2.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 0.5 per cent as of the week of Aug. 9, the most recent figures available. Ontario’s was 0.4 per cent. The health unit tested 4,643 people that week.

At least 670 of the region’s cases have been reported in London, while 26 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc and 12 in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, seven cases have been in Thames Centre, six in North Middlesex, two in Lucan Biddulph and one in Southwest Middlesex.

All but two of the region’s known active cases are in London. One is in Lucan Biddulph and the other is in Thames Centre.

No outbreaks are currently active in the region. At least 27 have been declared during the pandemic, including 21 at seniors’ facilities.

Outbreaks are linked to 190 of the region’s cases and 35 of its deaths.

While at least six cases this month have involved staff members at long-term care and retirement homes, none have prompted outbreak declarations at the facilities.

The most recent case to involve a seniors’ home resident was reported on June 16, health unit figures show. The resident later recovered.

Health unit data shows there are currently no hospitalized cases in the region as of Wednesday. At least 114 have had to be hospitalized during the pandemic, including 32 who needed intensive care.

All cases, a majority of which involved people over 50, have all been listed as resolved.

By age, people in their 20s remain the largest group of cases, accounting for 153 cases, or about 21 per cent. People in their 50s make up 109 cases, while people 80 and older account for 107 and people in their 30s total 100 cases.

At least 58 per cent of cases involve women, while 22 per cent involve health-care workers — of which 83 per cent are listed as women.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Wednesday.

The total number of cases now stands at 41,695, which includes 2,802 deaths and 37,863 cases marked as resolved.

There were 115 cases newly marked as resolved in Wednesday’s report.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 29 of Ontario’s 34 health regions are reporting fewer than five new cases.

She says 20 of those reported no new cases at all.

The province was able to complete 21,960 tests in the previous day.

Elgin and Oxford

Updated numbers from Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) weren’t available as of publishing time Wednesday.

A total of 248 cases have been reported in the region during the pandemic, of which 218 have recovered. Five have died, most recently in early July.

Health officials reported one new case and three recoveries on Tuesday, reported no change on Monday, reported three cases on Sunday, and two cases on Saturday.

There are at least 25 known active cases in Elgin and Oxford Counties.

Eleven are in Aylmer, six are in St. Thomas, five are in Bayham, two are in Woodstock and one is in East Zorra-Tavistock.

Aylmer remains the hardest-hit municipality in the health unit’s jurisdiction, reporting a total of 77 cases during the pandemic, with a case rate of 1,028 per 100,000 people — well above the region’s rate of 116.3 per 100,000.

According to new health unit figures, coughing has been the most common symptom among confirmed cases at 44 per cent, followed by fever at 36 per cent, fatigue and headache at 33 per cent each and sore throat at 28 per cent.

One person is reported to be in hospital for COVID-19 and is in intensive care, the health unit says.

SWPH had received 20,649 tests as of Wednesday. The region’s test-positivity rate was 1.2 per cent.

Huron and Perth

The number of active cases has decreased by one to 26, according to officials with Huron Perth Public Health.

The total number of confirmed cases remains unchanged at 115. It’s unclear if the resolved case involved a recovery or a death. There are no active outbreaks in long-term care homes.

Details on cases remain somewhat limited as the health unit is continuing to move over to the province’s new case and contact management system — a process that began Aug. 13.

Health officials reported Tuesday that two cases had resolved, and reported six new cases on Monday.

The health unit says 38 of the region’s cases have been in Perth County, while 32 have been in Huron County and 29 in Stratford. Six cases have been in St. Marys.

The health unit’s last update on death figures earlier this month said five deaths had been reported, with four in Stratford and one in St. Marys.

Testing data is not yet available.

Sarnia and Lambton

No new cases, deaths, or recoveries were reported by health officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) late Tuesday.

The region’s total case count is unchanged at 338, of which 309 people have recovered. Twenty-five people have died, most recently in early June.

Four recoveries were reported late Monday, two new cases reported late Sunday, and no new cases were reported late Saturday or late Friday.

There remain at least four known active cases in the region, the locations of which are not known as the health unit has refused to release such information.

There were no changes to the total number of outbreaks — 10 — or to the total number of cases that have been hospitalized during the pandemic — 58. Bluewater Health discharged its last COVID-19 patient on June 14.

At least 22,052 tests have been received as of late Monday, and at least 1.5 per cent of tests are coming back positive.

— With files from The Canadian Press